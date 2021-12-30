Watch: Jadon Sancho extends Manchester United lead vs Burnley after silky run

Burnley boss Sean Dyche is heading into 2022 feeling “very confident” about his team’s prospects in their bid to avoid relegation.Following Thursday’s 3-1 loss at Manchester United, the Clarets sit 18th in the Premier League with 11 points and only one win from 16 games.They are two points adrift of 17th-placed Watford and five behind 16th-placed Leeds, with one and two games in hand over those sides respectively.But Dyche, whose side travel to Leeds on Sunday, told a press conference when asked how confident he felt that Burnley could turn things around in the new year: “Very confident.“The performance levels...
Comments / 0