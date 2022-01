LANSING - This year's list of Michigan Notable Books continues the tradition of reflecting the rich stories and culture of our state by exploring the fascinating life of Mendon's Madame Marantette; celebrating the generations of Pewabic artists in Detroit; demonstrating the struggles to protect one's Ojibwe community; capturing the lifelong journey to better know that place we call "Up North"; and more.

