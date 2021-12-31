China Makes REITs Push to Speed up Infrastructure Investment

Embattled Chinese developer giant Evergrande announced Monday it was once again suspending trading of its shares in Hong Kong ahead of an announcement. The country's property firms have struggled in the wake of Beijing's drive to curb excessive debt in the real estate sector as well as rampant consumer speculation. Drowning in $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande has struggled to repay bondholders and investors after Beijing's crackdown suddenly turned off the liquidity taps. "At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at 9:00am on 3 January 2022 pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information," the group said in a short statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

