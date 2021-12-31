ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

China Makes REITs Push to Speed up Infrastructure Investment

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's state planner is making a nationwide push to boost the country's nascent real estate investment trusts (REITs) market, as Beijing seeks to speed up infrastructure investment. The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) urged its local bureaus to step up publicity, cut red tape, and...

