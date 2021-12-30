ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In Spain

By Rob Cook
beef2live.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarley was the most produced food commodity in Spain in 2019 followed...

beef2live.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Belgium and Spain top Europe’s pre-pandemic robbery league

Spain and Belgium have almost treble Europe’s average number of robberies, topping its robbery league, according to a Eurostat report. The figures, compiled from 2016-2019, before the pandemic, show robberies fell in Europe by 11% over the period, with an average of approximately 55 for every 100,000 people. In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Beekeepers arrested in protest as Chile megadrought hits honey production

Beekeepers have been detained in Chile after protesting for more government support as a megadrought continues to damage honey production. Demonstrators took beehives to the presidential palace as they called for more help, saying the current climate was killing the bees on which they rely. Chile has been hit by prolonged drought conditions over the past decade, prompting its science minister to say it was a “national priority” to tackle the climate crisis. He said last year the South American country was facing “a very significant decrease in rainfall” which was leading to water shortages. Droughts also affects bee populations,...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Weekly Grain Movement – A slow finish to 2021

The latest set of grain export inspection data from USDA, out Monday morning and covering the week through Dec. 30, showed volume slowing over the holidays. Corn, soybeans and wheat all saw moderate week-over-week slides. Corn fell to the lower end of trade guesses, while soybeans and wheat tumbled below the entire range of analyst estimates. Corn export inspections saw a moderate decline last week, spilling to 23.5 million bushels. Analysts were generally expecting to see a more robust volume, with trade guesses ranging between 19.7 million and 39.4 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are now at 507.8 million bushels, which is still moderately behind last year’s pace so far. Mexico was the No. 1 destination for U.S. corn export inspections last week, with 6.9 million bushels. Colombia, Japan, China and El Salvador rounded out the top five. Sorghum export inspections were slim, at just under 74,000 bushels. That grain is bound for Mexico and China. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year slid further behind last year’s pace after reaching 68.1 million bushels. Soybean export inspections were relatively disappointing after dropping to 43.8 million bushels. That was below the entire range of trade guesses, which came in between 51.4 million and 69.8 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year are fading further behind last year’s pace, with 1.113 billion bushels. China was the No. 1 destination for U.S. soybean export inspections last week after accounting for more than half of the total (27.5 million bushels). Italy, Pakistan, Egypt and Japan filled out the top five. Wheat export inspections were also lackluster last week after falling to 5.2 million bushels. That was below all trade guesses, which ranged between 7.3 million and 16.5 million bushels. Cumulative totals for the 2021/22 marketing year remain moderately behind last year’s pace, with 444.1 million bushels. Nigeria was the top destination for U.S. wheat export inspections last week, with 1.9 million bushels. The Philippines, Mexico, Honduras and China rounded out the top five. Click here to read more from the latest USDA grain export inspection report.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Oranges

Ranking Of Countries That Produce The Most Oranges. Brazil was the largest producer of oranges in the world in 2019 followed by China and India. Brazil produced more than 17 million metric tons of oranges in 2019. Seventeen (17) countries produced more than 1 million metric tons of oranges in...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metric Tons#Wheat#Food Drink
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has the Most Expensive Water in the World

Water has become a precious commodity worldwide. In many places, drought has dried up the water supply. And in places where water is plentiful, it can sometimes be surprisingly expensive. The city with the most expensive water in the world is Oslo, Norway. A far worse problem than price, of course, is a lack of […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Milk
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mediafeed.org

The top 10 food trends of 2022

The Whole Foods Market Trends Council is a group of experts who have “their fingers on the pulse of what’s hot and what’s ahead in the culinary world.” Their mission is to discover what the rest of us will be eating, drinking, and reading about in the coming months.
MARKETS
beef2live.com

U.S. Turkey Production By Hour

The United States produced 5.7 billion pounds of turkey in 2020. U.S. monthly turkey production averaged 478.6 million pounds in 2020. The United States produced 655.6K pounds of turkey every hour and 182 pounds every second in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Countries Responsible for Nearly All Global Emissions

In the worldwide effort to curb climate change, 2021 was an important year. In August, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its sixth report, with its most urgent plea to date for quick action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Three months later, 197 nations came together in Glasgow for a two-week conference, […]
ENVIRONMENT
smallbiztrends.com

These Cities Will Serve the Most Award Winning Food in 2022

There is nothing like dining at a great restaurant, and if you are looking for the most award-winning establishments, here are the cities you will find them in. And while big cities top the list, there are also small cities with award-winning restaurants. Cities the Most Award Winning Food 2022.
RESTAURANTS
dallassun.com

US diverts LNG supplies away from China

Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

China's Huayou buys lithium mine in Zimbabwe for $422 million

HARARE (Reuters) -China's Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt said on Wednesday it would pay a total $422 million to acquire the Arcadia hard-rock lithium mine in Zimbabwe. The move marks Huayou's second foray into lithium, a key ingredient in rechargeable batteries, in the space of a week. It is the latest acquisition of overseas battery mineral resources by Chinese companies looking to shore up supply to meet demand from the burgeoning electric vehicle (EV) sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
just-food.com

The top 21 most-read Just Food news stories in 2021

In February, Italy-based confectioner and sweet-snacks giant Ferrero announced it was taking on another part of the food industry. April saw US baby-food firm Beech-Nut Nutrition sued by the Washington DC attorney general over allegations its products contained toxic metals. Some of the world’s largest chocolate manufacturers were accused in...
ECONOMY
mediafeed.org

The most unusual popular fast food restaurants in the world

We’ve all been through a fast food drive-thru, opting for the speed and convenience of staying in our cars. And while it’s true most fast food joints don’t tantalize you to go inside — most have dull decor at best and big messes in the dining area at worst — some fast food restaurants are actual destinations worthy of a visit and maybe even a linger.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

China switches on ‘artificial sun’ that is five times hotter than the real thing

A nuclear fusion reactor in China has set a new record for sustained high temperatures after running five times hotter than the sun for more than 17 minutes, according to state media.The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST), known as an “artificial sun”, reached temperatures of 70,000,000C during the experiments, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The ultimate aim of developing the artificial sun device is to deliver near-limitless clean energy by mimicking the natural reactions occurring within stars.“The recent operation lays a solid scientific and experimental foundation towards the running of a fusion reactor,” said Gong Xianzu, a researcher at the...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy