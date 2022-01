PETTIS COUNTY – A Stover woman is receiving treatment after she was injured in an accident in Pettis County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash on Route M occurred as 45-year-old Angela Kenig experienced a medical episode while driving. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a fence. The vehicle then continued down the fence line before striking two tree stumps, becoming airborne and hitting a tree. Kenig was transported via Life Flight to University Hospital in serious condition.

4 DAYS AGO