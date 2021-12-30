ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

VIRTUAL: NAAM Presents Nia – A Kwanzaa Celebration

parentmap.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister for NAAM's dynamic Kwanzaa celebration featuring powerful poetry, music, and dance performances. The fifth principle of Kwanzaa is Nia (purpose) which means “to make our...

www.parentmap.com

Comments / 0

Madison365

3rd Annual City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration

The 3rd Annual City-Wide Kwanzaa Celebration will take place Dec. 26-Jan. 1. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/tZMldeqopzgtG9HCE718BlA…. Local Black Non-profit & Business owners co-host daily community conversations discussing the impact and practice of each principle. Umoja = Unity, with LessWork Lifestyle. Kujichagulia = Self Determination, with Urban Triage. Ujima = Collective Work &...
FESTIVAL
lasentinel.net

Robey Theatre Presents ‘Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity’

During the global pandemic and civil unrest, devastation, and aftermath, can the guiding seven principles of Kwanzaa offer change to the world?. “Kwanzaa: A Celebration of Unity,” presented by The Robey Theatre Company and directed by Ben Guillory, was conceptualized by playwright Marie Y. Lemelle to explore the possibilities of how Kwanzaa can unite people on a global level and help them embrace their differences.
PERFORMING ARTS
NJ.com

Kwanzaa celebrations abound at JC Library

With Christmas this weekend, Kwanzaa isn’t far behind. The annual celebration of African-American culture is held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. The holiday was first celebrated in 1966, after being created by Dr. Maulana Karenga, professor and chairperson of Africana Studies at California State University, in response to the 1965 Watts Riots in Los Angeles. Kwanzaa culminates in a communal feast called Karamu, usually held on the sixth day of the holiday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
dance.nyc

Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation Kwanzaa Celebration

The Brooklyn-based Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation announces Kwanzaa celebrations and djembe drum classes for the third consecutive year at the Brooklyn Children's Museum, December 26-30, 2021. Join Asase Yaa at the Museum's 14th annual Kwanzaa celebration—the largest family event in the city—and explore Kwanzaa's seven principles with vibrant performances, workshops, art projects, and celebratory cuisine throughout the week. For tickets and more information, visit brooklynkids.org/kwanzaa/.
BROOKLYN, NY
pasadenaweekly.com

Kwanzaa play celebrates unity, community for all

For seven days, celebrants will light candles, share stories and contemplate the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Beginning on Dec. 26, the celebration pulls in traditions from harvest and the African diaspora and emphasizes community and life. The Robey Theatre will contribute to the festival with the unveiling of a new...
PASADENA, CA
KELOLAND TV

Kwanzaa: A history of the celebration

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday, Dec. 27, marks the second day of the festival Kwanzaa, an African American celebration of culture and life. According to the National Museum of African American History & Culture (NMAAH), Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Maulana Ron Karenga, an American author and professor of Africana studies.
CELEBRATIONS
beverlypress.com

Holiday Celebration returns virtually

The Emmy Award-winning L.A. County Holiday Celebration will return to The Music Center’s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion from 3-6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, though no live audience will be allowed. Out of an abundance of caution given the uptick in COVID-19 cases, the Music Center canceled the live audience for...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Register Citizen

Torrington group prepares to celebrate Kwanzaa

TORRINGTON — Starting Sunday, Our Culture is Beautiful is celebrating Kwanzaa. “(From Dec. 25 to Jan. 1) we celebrate our community and culture by teaching and sharing stories about African Americans rich heritage and their roots,” said Effie Mwando, who with her husband Angaza are the founders of Our Culture is Beautiful.
TORRINGTON, CT
Akron Beacon Journal

Virtual Kwanzaa celebrations emphasize collective responsibility as COVID cases spike

In the midst of the highly infectious omicron variant of coronavirus, citywide celebrations of Kwanzaa — a weeklong holiday commemorating African American culture — will be hosted virtually for a second year. Each day honors one of seven guiding principles of the festival, such as unity and collective responsibility — themes that remain relevant, organizers say, after a continuing pandemic that has disproportionately affected Black communities in Akron.
AKRON, OH
nationalblackguide.com

Kwanzaa 2021 – Celebration or Lamentation?

(TriceEdneyWire.com) - For fifty years Black people in the United States have celebrated the seven principles of Kwanzaa. Established by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966, Kwanzaa is an African American and Pan-African holiday celebrated by millions throughout the world African community. Kwanzaa brings a cultural message which speaks to the...
CELEBRATIONS
whitewaterbanner.com

Happy Kwanzaa to All Who Celebrate

[From Wikipedia) American Maulana Karenga created Kwanzaa in 1966 during the aftermath of the Watts riots[2] as a specifically African-American holiday.[3][4] Karenga said his goal was to “give blacks an alternative to the existing holiday of Christmas and give blacks an opportunity to celebrate themselves and their history, rather than simply imitate the practice of the dominant society.”[5] For Karenga, a major figure in the Black Power movement of the 1960s and 1970s, the creation of such holidays also underscored the essential premise that “you must have a cultural revolution before the violent revolution. The cultural revolution gives identity, purpose, and direction.”[6]
CELEBRATIONS
bkreader.com

Celebrating the Seven Principles of Kwanzaa!

Kwanzaa is a Kiswahili word that means “first fruits.”. The seven-day festival was founded in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga as a way for African Americans to celebrate through the holidays using community building practices shared across the continent of Africa. In fact, Kwanzaa has similarities with the Yam...
AGRICULTURE
AOL Corp

'Kwanzaa is necessary': The holiday celebrating African American culture presses on virtually, again

AKRON, Ohio – In the midst of the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus, many Kwanzaa celebrations are being hosted virtually for a second year. The holiday, which commemorates African American culture, began Sunday and continues until the new year, honoring traditions of the Nguzo Saba: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
AKRON, OH
mycbs4.com

Rise in COVID cases interrupts Kwanzaa celebration

The Cotton Club Museum’s Kwanzaa Celebration was virtual this year due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Chairman of the Cotton Club Museum & Cultural Center Vivian Filer said in-person would have been ideal, but when the latest numbers came out, they quickly made changes. “That decision was not easily made because first of all, there are things that we can do, and we had planned prizes and things like that to do in person, but safety was a concern as far as we were concerned," she said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
coloradopolitics.com

NONPROFIT REGISTER | Library to host virtual celebrations of Kwanzaa

News: Kwanzaa, an African American and pan-African celebration of family, community and culture, this year runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. And with COVID-19 safety in mind, the Denver Public Library is hosting a series of “virtual experiences” that highlight Kwanzaa's seven principles. They are:. Umoja (unity)
DENVER, CO

