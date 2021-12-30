Hosts & Servers

If you arelooking for a dynamic, energetic work environment, the Squeeze In is right for you! Here at Squeeze In we are a team of associates dedicated to providing incredible experiences for ourselves, our colleagues, and our guests. We see each day as an opportunity to do our best and we love to delight everyone around us! Together, we: SHOW THE LOVE! We are friendly, upbeat, energetic, and positive. We love to delight our guests and associates. LIVE TO SERVE! We are people-people who show compassion, care about humanity, and serve with love. PROVIDE INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCES! We facilitate moments for our guests and associates to cherish. We develop bonds and friendships, make memories, and have fun while doing it! GROW! We grow ourselves, grow our guests, grow our business, grow everything! If this sounds like you then we want to meet ya! Please stop on by to fill out an application today.

JOBS ・ 5 DAYS AGO