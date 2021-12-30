ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Hosts & Servers

Union
 5 days ago

If you are looking for a dynamic, energetic work environment, the Squeeze In is right for you! Here at Squeeze In we are a team of associates dedicated to providing incredible experiences for ourselves, our colleagues, and our guests....

jobs.theunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrcbtv.com

Tennessee group brightens servers' Christmas

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A Murfreesboro family started a movement that’s catching on nationwide. They created a Facebook page called Tipping in the Boro. It's dedicated to tipping servers hundreds of dollars. Tyler, the creator of Tipping in the Boro, said this act of kindness started to help food...
TENNESSEE STATE
Grazia

Will Schools Be Open In January?

With Covid cases at an all-time high and possible new restrictions being brought in imminently, many parents have been left wondering whether their children will be able to return to school in January. The bottom line is, under the current UK regulations and guidance, schools will offer in-person teaching when...
EDUCATION
Union

Jerry Martin: Tap into the power of Sudoku

Power is a major psychological need of all humans. According to psychiatrist Dr. William Glasser’s Choice Theory, all humans have four psychological needs: belonging, power, freedom and fun. We receive power from a variety of sources, including muscles, beauty, money, skills, knowledge, familiarity, seniority, connections, weapons, family, athleticism, education,...
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Union

Classified Account Manager #1923

Are You Great at Building Relationships and providing Excellent Customer Service? Are you a communicator who loves innovative solutions? We are looking for a Classified Account Manager to join our team. We are seeking an individual that can help advertisers build their business through consultative selling. You will assist employers, real estate agents, auto dealers and businesses in the service industry by offering our marketing solutions. This position also assists individuals with selling their personal items. If you love helping people and want to help businesses grow, then we are looking for you and want you on our team! The ideal person will be great at customer service, like working in a team environment, enjoy challenges, have a strong interest in media advertising and enjoys marketing and sales. We will train the right person!
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hosts Servers#Eeo#Americans
Union

Meg Luce: Relationship renewal

Things can get a little musty for those of us in long-term relationships as the years roll along. Those same old jokes we’ve heard a thousand times. Those endless requests to take out the trash. Or such reminders as, “Don’t forget to turn off the heater.” Or “Puleeze rinse out the sink after shaving!”
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Union

Kennel Attendant

Part time helper needed to clean 14 indoor kennels, wash bowls, laundry and maintain play yards. $25 per hour, 6-8 hours/2 days per week-Hours flexible. Must be over 21 and have transportation. Located 2 miles from 49 and Lime Kiln. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and Prohibits Discrimination and...
JOBS
CBS Chicago

Gary Public Schools Switch To Remote Learning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Classes for public schools in Gary, Indiana, will be virtual starting on Monday. Rising COVID-19 cases prompted the move to remote learning, which will last all this week. Students who don’t have devices for online classes can pick them up on Monday, if need be. Check your school’s website for more information. Food will be given out Monday and Thursday, and all school sports are canceled this week.  
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Union

Hosts & Servers Wanted

If you arelooking for a dynamic, energetic work environment, the Squeeze In is right for you! Here at Squeeze In we are a team of associates dedicated to providing incredible experiences for ourselves, our colleagues, and our guests. We see each day as an opportunity to do our best and we love to delight everyone around us! Together, we: SHOW THE LOVE! We are friendly, upbeat, energetic, and positive. We love to delight our guests and associates. LIVE TO SERVE! We are people-people who show compassion, care about humanity, and serve with love. PROVIDE INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCES! We facilitate moments for our guests and associates to cherish. We develop bonds and friendships, make memories, and have fun while doing it! GROW! We grow ourselves, grow our guests, grow our business, grow everything! If this sounds like you then we want to meet ya! Please stop on by to fill out an application today.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy