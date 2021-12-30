ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Classified Account Manager #1923

Union
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre You Great at Building Relationships and providing Excellent Customer Service? Are you a communicator who loves innovative solutions? We are looking for a Classified Account Manager to join our team. We are seeking an individual that can...

jobs.theunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
builtinchicago.org

Managing Remotely Is About More Than Holding Employees Accountable

Even the most vigilant micromanagers have had to relinquish control during the pandemic. Stripped of their power to hover over cubicle walls without discretion, there’s less opportunity for oversight in the virtual realm. It can sometimes feel like Zoom meetings were invented as a response to this loss of...
CHICAGO, IL
accountingtoday.com

Art of Accounting: A 12-month practice management and growth calendar

I'm offering a free template for a practice management and growth calendar for 2022 that includes suggestions for each month for what to do, and space to write in what you plan to do that month. Five areas are covered:. Individual growth;. Client service solutions;. Staff development;. Business development; and,
ECONOMY
thebossmagazine.com

How to manage your bank accounts as a solopreneur

Solopreneurs must stay on top of their business’ finances in order to succeed. Running a business is one of the most challenging things for business owners especially when they are forced to do everything on their own. However, being a solopreneur comes with its share of pride and satisfaction...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Eeo#Americans
Union

Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association

Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association (TNT/TMA) seeks (F/T Exempt) Program Manager to join non-profit membership organization with mission to advocate and facilitate transportation solutions in the region. Candidates must have experience in organizational and task management to plan, execute and manage tasks for multiple programs including contract management of airport shuttle program. Budgeting skills, knowledge of transit marketing and operations, membership development, and retention. Experience using information management tools, including Microsoft Office. Excellent oral and written communications skills. Knowledge or experience working for a Board of Directors. Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education and experience. Salary range: $58k - $60K annually. Benefits and PTO. EOE. Please provide a cover letter and resume by January 21st, 2022 to saratnttma@gmail.com. No phone calls, please. Job Purpose: Founded in 1990, the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association (TNT/TMA) is a dynamic 501(c)(3) non-profit membership organization with a mission to advocate and facilitate transportation solutions in the greater Truckee North Lake Tahoe “Resort Triangle” region. Under the supervision of the Executive Director, the TNT/TMA Program Manager will provide leadership and oversight to the North Lake Tahoe Express Airport Shuttle Program and other projects or programs as assigned. This includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and/or third-party contractors or consultants in order to deliver projects or programs according to the organization’s mission. The Program Manager will also define each project or program’s objectives and oversee quality control throughout the life cycle of the project or program. Preferred Experience and Skills: Preferred qualifications include but are not limited to: Strong organizational and task management skills to plan, execute, and manage tasks for multiple programs with minimal supervision; budgeting skills; financial accountability; knowledge or experience in transit marketing and operations; ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing, to a broad range of audiences; knowledge of nonprofit membership development and retention. Experience using information management tools, including Microsoft Office (especially PowerPoint, Excel, and Word). Desirable Qualifications: Knowledge or experience in the operation of nonprofit organizations including accounting practices, contract administration, membership management; knowledge of developing and managing transportation programs, or related experience; a working knowledge of marketing and promotions; knowledge or experience working for a board of directors, businesses, employers, real estate developers and/or public agencies. Education: Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent combination of education and experience. Specific Project, Program and Other Duties: Assist Executive Director with tasks and duties as needed: Achieve operational objectives by contributing information and recommendations to strategic plans and reviews; preparing and completing action plans; implementing production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; resolving problems; identifying trends; determining system improvements; implementing change. TMA Board Meetings: Coordinate with the Executive Director to assist in developing content for monthly TMA meeting agendas. Coordinate with presenters in advance of the meetings and prepare staff reports as appropriate and present at board meetings. Membership Program: Assist with meeting financial objectives by working with Executive Director on strategy for new members and continued membership; action plan for annual membership drive. Public Outreach: Assist Executive Director with annual public outreach efforts to increase the visibility and support for TNT/TMA advocacy, programs, and projects. Marketing/Public Relations: Assist Executive Director in the coordination of the development and implementation of annual Summer and Winter regional transit marketing programs, including promotional collateral and the distribution of collateral; also support content and updates for Google Transit, Next Bus, and other platforms used to promote transit information and ridership. Reporting: Assist Executive Director in Compiling weekly/monthly reporting required for each program, with assistance from program partners, as appropriate. Summer/Winter Transit Program Sponsorships: Assist Executive Director in developing sponsorship requests and actively conduct fundraising to support the operation of extended transit services and pilot programs endorsed by the TNT/TMA Board of Directors. Partnership Development: Assist Executive Director in facilitating and promoting the development of public and private partnerships to organize and provide the resources for transit and transportation-related plans, programs, and projects. Grant Writing: Assist Executive Director in identifying grant funding sources that can support TNT/TMA Work Plan activities, programs, and projects; prepare and submit applications as authorized by the Board. Manage implementation, compliance and reporting for grants received. Contract Management-North Lake Tahoe Express Airport shuttle: Including, but not limited to, daily operations oversight, operator oversight and correspondences, public outreach and information sharing, reporting, financial accountability ridership reporting, and public presentations.
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Union

Kennel Attendant

Part time helper needed to clean 14 indoor kennels, wash bowls, laundry and maintain play yards. $25 per hour, 6-8 hours/2 days per week-Hours flexible. Must be over 21 and have transportation. Located 2 miles from 49 and Lime Kiln. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and Prohibits Discrimination and...
JOBS
Union

Hosts & Servers

If you are looking for a dynamic, energetic work environment, the Squeeze In is right for you! Here at Squeeze In we are a team of associates dedicated to providing incredible experiences for ourselves, our colleagues, and our guests. We see each day as an opportunity to do our best and we love to delight everyone around us! Together, we: Show the love! We are friendly, upbeat, energetic, and positive. We love to delight our guests and associates. Live to serve! We are people-people who show compassion, care about humanity, and serve with love. Provide incredible experiences! We facilitate moments for our guests and associates to cherish. We develop bonds and friendships, make memories, and have fun while doing it! Grow! We grow ourselves, grow our guests, grow our business, grow everything! If this sounds like you then we want to meet ya!
JOBS
Union

Part Time Registered Dental Hygienist

Part Time Registered Dental Hygienist: Busy growing, state of the art practice in the beautiful Sierra Nevada Foothills is seekinga part time dental hygienist for either Mondays or Fridays. Dentrix, dexis, and laser experience preferred but not mandatory. Our practice focuses on our patient's needs and providing the best possible dental experience.
JOBS
Faribault Daily News

Proposed reorganization would improve county services

A proposal to combine Rice County’s Social Services and Community Corrections departments would allow for greater collaboration and efficiencies, and would better serve residents requiring services and save money over time. The plan, which includes three possible options, was presented Tuesday to the Board of Commissioners by County Administrator Sara Folsted, Social Services Director Mark Shaw and Community Corrections Director Rick Gieseke, and came about after longtime director Shaw announced his January retirement and following months of discussion and research. ...
RICE COUNTY, MN
suasnews.com

Sales Account Manager, Federal Government | senseFly

SenseFly (“senseFly”), an AgEagle company, develops and produces a proprietary line of eBee-branded, high performance, fixed wing drones for professional use. Safe, ultra-light and easy to use, these autonomous drones are utilized by thousands of customers around the world in agriculture, government, engineering and construction, among other industry verticals to collect actionable aerial intelligence. This position will report directly to the North America Regional Manager of senseFly.
AGRICULTURE
securitymagazine.com

How security leaders manage account fraud

A report from Q5id used data collected by Pulse to examine how account fraud can be prevented. Surveying 114 leaders in the tech industry, the report found that the top user security issue facing organizations is email-based phishing attacks — 55% of tech leaders reported phishing as their top security issue, followed by account takeover (13%) and spam (11%).
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy