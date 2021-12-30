Classified Account Manager #1923

Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association (TNT/TMA) seeks (F/T Exempt) Program Manager to join non-profit membership organization with mission to advocate and facilitate transportation solutions in the region. Candidates must have experience in organizational and task management to plan, execute and manage tasks for multiple programs including contract management of airport shuttle program. Budgeting skills, knowledge of transit marketing and operations, membership development, and retention. Experience using information management tools, including Microsoft Office. Excellent oral and written communications skills. Knowledge or experience working for a Board of Directors. Bachelor's degree or equivalent combination of education and experience. Salary range: $58k - $60K annually. Benefits and PTO. EOE. Please provide a cover letter and resume by January 21st, 2022 to saratnttma@gmail.com. No phone calls, please. Job Purpose: Founded in 1990, the Truckee North Tahoe Transportation Management Association (TNT/TMA) is a dynamic 501(c)(3) non-profit membership organization with a mission to advocate and facilitate transportation solutions in the greater Truckee North Lake Tahoe “Resort Triangle” region. Under the supervision of the Executive Director, the TNT/TMA Program Manager will provide leadership and oversight to the North Lake Tahoe Express Airport Shuttle Program and other projects or programs as assigned. This includes acquiring resources and coordinating the efforts of team members and/or third-party contractors or consultants in order to deliver projects or programs according to the organization’s mission. The Program Manager will also define each project or program’s objectives and oversee quality control throughout the life cycle of the project or program. Preferred Experience and Skills: Preferred qualifications include but are not limited to: Strong organizational and task management skills to plan, execute, and manage tasks for multiple programs with minimal supervision; budgeting skills; financial accountability; knowledge or experience in transit marketing and operations; ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing, to a broad range of audiences; knowledge of nonprofit membership development and retention. Experience using information management tools, including Microsoft Office (especially PowerPoint, Excel, and Word). Desirable Qualifications: Knowledge or experience in the operation of nonprofit organizations including accounting practices, contract administration, membership management; knowledge of developing and managing transportation programs, or related experience; a working knowledge of marketing and promotions; knowledge or experience working for a board of directors, businesses, employers, real estate developers and/or public agencies. Education: Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent combination of education and experience. Specific Project, Program and Other Duties: Assist Executive Director with tasks and duties as needed: Achieve operational objectives by contributing information and recommendations to strategic plans and reviews; preparing and completing action plans; implementing production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; resolving problems; identifying trends; determining system improvements; implementing change. TMA Board Meetings: Coordinate with the Executive Director to assist in developing content for monthly TMA meeting agendas. Coordinate with presenters in advance of the meetings and prepare staff reports as appropriate and present at board meetings. Membership Program: Assist with meeting financial objectives by working with Executive Director on strategy for new members and continued membership; action plan for annual membership drive. Public Outreach: Assist Executive Director with annual public outreach efforts to increase the visibility and support for TNT/TMA advocacy, programs, and projects. Marketing/Public Relations: Assist Executive Director in the coordination of the development and implementation of annual Summer and Winter regional transit marketing programs, including promotional collateral and the distribution of collateral; also support content and updates for Google Transit, Next Bus, and other platforms used to promote transit information and ridership. Reporting: Assist Executive Director in Compiling weekly/monthly reporting required for each program, with assistance from program partners, as appropriate. Summer/Winter Transit Program Sponsorships: Assist Executive Director in developing sponsorship requests and actively conduct fundraising to support the operation of extended transit services and pilot programs endorsed by the TNT/TMA Board of Directors. Partnership Development: Assist Executive Director in facilitating and promoting the development of public and private partnerships to organize and provide the resources for transit and transportation-related plans, programs, and projects. Grant Writing: Assist Executive Director in identifying grant funding sources that can support TNT/TMA Work Plan activities, programs, and projects; prepare and submit applications as authorized by the Board. Manage implementation, compliance and reporting for grants received. Contract Management-North Lake Tahoe Express Airport shuttle: Including, but not limited to, daily operations oversight, operator oversight and correspondences, public outreach and information sharing, reporting, financial accountability ridership reporting, and public presentations.

