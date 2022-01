The euro continues to have a quiet week and is drifting on Wednesday. EUR/USD is currently trading around 1.1310. There are no tier-1 events out of the eurozone or the US today. Investors will be keeping an eye on US Pending Home Sales, but these are unlikely to cause much of a reaction in the currency markets. The dollar index has dipped to 96.11, down 0.09% on the day, marking a fourth day of sideways trading. The index faces resistance at 96.30 and has support at 95.80.

CURRENCIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO