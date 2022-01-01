ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron dampens global New Year celebrations, fewer watch ball drop in Times Square

By Daniel Trotta
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Jan 1 (Reuters) - The Omicron coronavirus variant dampened New Year festivities around much of the world, with Paris cancelling its fireworks show, London relegating its to television, and New York City scaling down its famous ball drop celebration in Times Square.

The illuminated ball made of Waterford crystal panels slid down its pole at the midnight hour in Times Square, but only 15,000 spectators were allowed into the official viewing area instead of the usual 58,000.

A year ago, the newly available vaccine offered hope that the COVID-19 pandemic may be under control by the start of 2022. Instead, the sudden arrival of Omicron has brought a surge in coronavirus cases across the globe.

Worldwide infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with an average of just over a million cases detected a day between Dec. 24 and 30, up some 100,000 on the previous peak posted on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. Deaths, however, have not risen in kind, bringing hope the new variant is less lethal.

New York City reported a record 44,000 cases on Wednesday and another 43,000 on Thursday, leading some critics to question whether the celebrations should go ahead at all.

But officials decided an outdoor party of vaccinated, masked and socially distant revellers was safe, and a better option than the virtually vacant celebration that rung in 2021.

"I would be lying if I said I'm not concerned," said Sue Park, a Columbia University student who was one of the 15,000 allowed to watch in person. "Definitely I think it's worth it to come and celebrate. It will just be more meaningful to be in the crowd."

Elsewhere around the globe, events were scaled back or cancelled outright, such as with the traditional fireworks over the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur.

Midnight passed in Paris without a planned fireworks display or DJ sets, as city officials cancelled events planned on the Champs-Elysees following the advice of a scientific panel that declared mass gatherings would be too risky.

In the Netherlands, where outside groupings of more than four people are banned, police dispersed several thousand people who had defiantly gathered at Amsterdam's central Dam Square, ANP news agency reported.

But in London, where a fireworks display and light show had been cancelled in October, officials announced on Friday the spectacle would come to life on the television screen, as Big Ben rang in the New Year for the first time since 2017 following a restoration.

BBC images of the fireworks showed very light vehicle traffic and virtually no in-person spectators.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WMLja_0dZfmkeu00
Revelers gather during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square, as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dieu-Nalio Chery

Earlier, Britain published a study of a million cases that found those with Omicron were around a third as likely to need hospitalisation as those with the previously dominant Delta variant. The results were "in keeping with the encouraging signs we have already seen," said Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency.

In the wake of encouraging data, Cape Town abruptly lifted a curfew just in time for the New Year, after South Africa became the first country to declare its Omicron wave had crested - and with no huge surge in deaths.

South Africa had first raised the alarm about the new fast-spreading coronavirus variant racing around the world.

"I'm just hoping that Cape Town goes back to the old Cape Town that we all knew about," said Michael Mchede, manager of a Hard Rock cafe by the white sands of Camps Bay Beach, who was thrilled to get the place ready to host an unexpected bash.

Hours earlier, the Australian city of Sydney also feted the New Year with something like full swagger, as spectacular fireworks glittered in the harbour above the Opera House.

People in Madrid queued for hours to get into the main Puerta del Sol square where celebrations went ahead with multiple security checkpoints, mandatory masks and capacity at 60% of normal levels.

Saul Pedrero, a 34-year old clerk, made the trip from Barcelona, which has some of Spain's strictest controls, including a 1 a.m. curfew.

"It seems like another country. Here you can do everything and nobody says anything," he said.

A lavish firework display lit up the festivities, which Spaniards mark by stuffing 12 grapes into their mouths to accompany each chime of the clock striking midnight.

In Asia, celebrations were mostly abridged or cancelled. In South Korea, a traditional midnight bell-ringing ceremony was cancelled for the second year, while festivities were banned in Tokyo's glittering Shibuya entertainment district, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took to YouTube to urge people to wear masks and limit numbers at parties.

China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, was on high alert, with the city of Xian under lockdown and New Year events in other cities cancelled.

(This story was refiled to fix spelling of "pole" in second paragraph.)

Reporting by Reuters bureaus; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Nick Macfie, Rosalba O'Brien, Chris Reese and Neil Fullick

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

How East London's oldest halal eatery survived the pandemic

With the fate of East London’s oldest halal restraint on the line, a desperate call went out on Twitter “Not one to do this,” wrote @mehnazmeh, “but my dad owns the oldest Indian restaurant in east London and has been struggling with customers, so please show some love! If you’re in Aldgate, come and have a curry, I’m biased, but it’s the best!” Mehnaz Mahaboob included parallel images of both her father and grandfather seated in the restaurant over the decades. The tweet went viral, earning more than 40,000 interactions on Twitter, and for a few glorious weeks...
RESTAURANTS
ARTnews

As Omicron Surges, Art Fairs Slated for the Winter Weigh Postponing In-Person Editions

Since its detection in November, the highly transmissible Omicron variant has caused a surge in coronavirus cases worldwide. In response, several museums in America and Europe have introduced new health safety measures—including temporary closures and limited capacity—while several art fairs have been forced reconsider their in-person editions this winter. On Monday, the Outsider Art Fair, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, announced that its upcoming event, slated for February 3–6 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan, will be moved to March 3–6. Breakthrough infections soared in New York beginning in late 2021, with another surge anticipated after the holiday season....
MUSEUMS
Footwear News

Omicron Variant Throws Wrench in Men’s Calendar as Cancellations Roll In

It may be a new year, but we still can’t get rid of COVID as it effects travel, retail and major events. After a successful return to in-person fashion and trade shows in the second half of 2021, COVID is not done disrupting the industry’s return to “normal,” as major fashion events have started to announce cancellations, delays, and enhanced safety measures. For the fashion world, men’s market is the first slate of happenings to take place this month. Speculation from the last two months was “cautiously optimistic.” Most thought business was going to go on as usual. But Omicron persists as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
therealdeal.com

Jamestown plans New Year’s ball drop at metaverse Times Square

A recent surge in Covid-19 cases has scaled down Times Square’s iconic New Year’s Eve celebration, but Jamestown Properties and Digital Currency Group are ringing in the new year in a new way. The firm announced Wednesday plans to host a virtual ball drop celebration at a digitally...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
Reuters

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise cancel voyages amid Omicron scare

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line on Wednesday canceled sailings amid rising fears of Omicron-related coronavirus infections that have dampened the nascent recovery of the pandemic-ravaged cruise industry. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL.N) called off its Spectrum of the Seas cruise for Jan. 6 after nine...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times Square#Omicron#Covid#Columbia University
Slate

In late November, I got a suspected case of delta. By Christmas, I had a suspected case of omicron. My experience may not be so unusual.

Coronavirus Diaries is a series of dispatches exploring how the coronavirus is affecting people’s lives. This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Amelia McConville, a 27-year-old Ph.D. student in Dublin, Ireland, whose doctor suspects McConville was infected with two different coronavirus variants in two months. It has been transcribed, condensed, and edited for clarity by Aymann Ismail.
WORLD
CBS New York

New York City Kicks Off 1st Ever Hotel Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City’s first ever Hotel Week kicks off Tuesday. NYC & Company — the city’s tourism organization — is offering a 22% discount at more than 110 hotels across the five boroughs. Some of the participating hotels, include the Beekman Hotel, the Pierre New York and the Opera House Hotel. NYC Hotel Week runs through Feb. 13. CLICK HERE for more
NEW YORK CITY, NY
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Chris Packham brands bird shooting law a ‘fiasco’ as pheasants categorised as both livestock and wild animals

Every year around 50 million pheasants are reared by gamekeepers on private land and released into the British countryside. But are pheasants livestock, or are they wild animals? The answer, it seems, is “it depends”.The question has popped up because of changes to the wording of a law which governs the legality of shooting birds such as crows, magpies and pigeons. These species, it is argued, can impact game birds, which the law says count as livestock.But the changes are being questioned by conservationists because if the protections for game birds are based on them being classified as livestock, at...
ANIMALS
Fudzilla

China’s moon plans making the NASA look a bit silly

"China has formally approved three missions targeting the south pole of the moon, with the first to launch around 2024. each with different goals and an array of spacecraft. "The trio make up the so-called fourth phase for the Chinese lunar exploration programme, which most recently landed on the moon last December with a sample-return mission dubbed Chang'e 5.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Russian rocket launch: Out-of-control spacecraft hurtling towards Earth

An out-of-control Russian rocket is falling towards Earth.The rocket was part of a test conducted by the Russian space agency last week. While it was hailed as a success initially, the upper part of the rocket failed to properly burn, and a section of the spacecraft is now tumbling back down to Earth.The development of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket has already faced difficulties. It had a successful first flight in 2014, but did not launch again until another successful flight in 2020 – the latest launch was the follow-up, and the last of its test flights saw it mounted with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

U.S. strengthens infection controls at military bases in Japan

TOKYO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. military bases in Japan introduced stricter measures on Thursday to tackle an increase in COVID-19 cases as the government expressed grave concern over the outbreak. U.S. Forces Japan said it is "establishing more stringent mitigation measures in a further effort to prevent virus transmission."
MILITARY
Reuters

UBS splits Hong Kong workforce into teams as COVID-19 cases rise

HONG KONG, Jan 6 (Reuters) - UBS Group will split its 2,500 Hong Kong workforce into two groups with each returning to the workplace on alternate weeks, as the city tightens curbs amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, according to an internal memo to staff seen by Reuters. A spokesman...
WORLD
The Independent

Thousands held on Hong Kong cruise ship for COVID testing

Thousands of passengers were being held Wednesday on a cruise ship in Hong Kong for coronavirus testing after health authorities said nine passengers were linked to a recent omicron cluster and ordered the ship to turn back.Authorities forced the Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship, which began sailing on Sunday on a “cruise to nowhere,” to return a day early on Wednesday, according to a government statement.The ship was ordered to return after nine passengers were identified as close contacts of an infected patient who was linked to a new omicron cluster.The ship returned to Hong Kong on...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

266K+
Followers
262K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy