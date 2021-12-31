ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Feelin’ Stronger Everyday: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden Reveals 2018 Cancer Diagnosis

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 3 days ago

As a nine-year NFL veteran, New England Patriots’ running back Brandon Bolden is no stranger to adversity. The two-time Super Bowl Champion has faced some formidable adversaries during his time on the field. However, in 2018, Bolden faced perhaps the most fearsome opponent of all.

On Thursday, Bolden revealed (via a social media post) that he was diagnosed with a form of carcinoma following the Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII in February of 2018. Thankfully, he has won his battle with the disease, thus having been cancer-free for three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqu9i_0dZfluCj00
Via bbhulksmash, Instagram

“I lost the majority of function on the right side of my face and continued to play,’’ he said of the experience leading to his diagnosis. “It was just my face. It wasn’t the rest of my body, so I was OK with it.’’

Shortly after his diagnosis, Bolden underwent surgery to remove the cancer. Though there was a time in which he believed that his pro football career might have some to an end, Bolden has fought the disease and continues to feel stronger everyday.

Bolden spent the 2018 season with the Miami Dolphins, signing with the team following his post-training camp release from the Patriots. He played one season in Miami before returning to New England for the 2019 campaign. Bolden opted out of the 2020 season, amidst COVID-19 health concerns.

In addition to being one of New England’s most valuable special teams’ contributors, Bolden has also proven to be a key member of their corps of running backs. After losing team captain James White for the season with a hip injury, the 31-year-old was called upon to accept the role of New England’s their-down back; one in which he has performed quite well. Bolden compiled 540 yards from scrimmage; 176 rushing yards on 36 carries, as well as 37 catches for 364 yards. With Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and J.J. Taylor having spent time away from the field in 2021, he has also seen his share of early down action. As a result, his experience and versatility have been heavily relied upon, both on the ground and as a situational pass catcher.

Along with his prowess on the field, Bolden also remains one of the Patriots’ most popular and respected players in the locker room. He not only exhibits a keen understanding of New England’s playbook, but also uses that knowledge to mentor many of the team’s younger players.

With only a select few veteran teammates having known of his diagnosis, Bolden’s announcement came as a surprise to many. While the timing of his revelation seems to be more random than significant, he hopes that his message may help to provide hope and inspiration for those who continue to battle this dreaded disease.

“Just to show… like… I had cancer and I didn’t think I was going to play another down in the NFL,” Bolden told reporters on Thursday. “Here I am three years, going on four years, after having the surgery and still working strong. It was kind of one of those inspirational type deals for me because that took a lot. It was a lot of naysay from doctors and everything else and then I am here to prove people wrong and grow and get stronger.”

Despite having sparingly spoken about his health battles, Bolden remains determined to push forward in achieving his goals. One such goal is helping the Patriots to return to the postseason after a one year hiatus.

“I don’t ever talk about it. I rarely talk about it,” he said. “It never stopped me from doing anything. It didn’t hinder me from anything. It was just one of those things me and my family dealt with and just kept pushing and kept everything as normal as possible.”

New England hopes to return to the normalcy of their winning ways, as they prepare to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week Seventeen showdown on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at 1:00pm ET from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

New England Patriots Running Back Reveals He Had Cancer

New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is in the midst of arguably his best NFL season. But his success this year feels even more special after he recently revealed a major health issue. Speaking to the Patriots’ official website, Bolden revealed that he was diagnosed with epidermoid carcinoma, a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Spun

Patriots Wide Receiver Officially Ruled Out For Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without a notable receiver option this weekend. Veteran wide receiver Nelson Agholor was been ruled out with a concussion and will miss Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be his second straight missed game since suffering the head injury during a Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots Playoff Picture Continues to Sharpen as Week Eighteen Approaches

Following a one-year hiatus the New England Patriots will make their return to the NFL playoffs. The Pats officially qualified for the postseason by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 50-10 on Sunday, January 2 at Gillette Stadium. However, they needed a little help from an old friend. The Tennessee Titans, coached by former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel, defeated the Miami Dolphins 34-3, thus securing New England’s spot among the AFC’s seven playoff teams.
NFL
CBS Boston

Jakobi Meyers Makes Fascinating Admission On Why He Chose New England And Other Leftover Patriots Thoughts

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Anybody who’s anybody had the same exact take in the middle of August. When trying to lay out expectations for the forthcoming Patriots season after a busy year of free agency and the drafting of a potential franchise quarterback, the answer was almost unanimous: 10 or 11 wins, and a spot back in the postseason. Well, here we are. Seventeen weeks deep, the Patriots have 10 wins and a spot in the postseason. In that regard, it’s a job well done. Nice work by the Patriots to go from 7-9 to either 11-6 or 10-7. (The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Cancer#Dolphins#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles
PatriotMaven

Patriots-Jaguars Week Seventeen Injury Report: Final Edition — Agholor ‘Out’, Eight ‘Questionable’ For Pats

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6) OUT. As expected, Pats’ wideout Nelson Agholor remains in concussion protocol after absorbing a crushing hit to the head versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week Fifteen. Sunday will be Ahgolor’s second straight missed game. As a result, New England will continue to miss their downfield threat, potentially shortening the field for Jacksonville’s secondary to defend.
NFL
PatriotMaven

Patriots vs. Jaguars: Three to Watch on Defense Against Jacksonville

The New England Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. While Jacksonville has mathematically been eliminated from postseason contention, they are still playing for provide, and would love to play the role of spoiler for New England’s postseason hopes. If the Patriots are to be victorious on Sunday, they will need to exploit the Jags’ weaknesses.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Antonio Brown Went After He Left Stadium

Antonio Brown is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Sunday, the Bucs wide receiver left the field in an apparent temper tantrum. Brown was reportedly benched by head coach Bruce Arians. Following the benching, Brown took off his uniform and pads and ran off the field.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
carolinablitz.com

Did The Panthers Use Cam Newton?

After two games of a weird and disjointed two-quarterback rotation, the Carolina Panthers announced that Sam Darnold will start Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. Interim offensive coordinator Jeff Dixon praised Darnold ahead of Week 17-saying that Darnold has really grown in terms of learning the system. Dixon also said that Darnold is a great quarterback and the team is hoping to get the best out of him.
NFL
The Spun

OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today. After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Crushed For What He Said About Antonio Brown

Longtime FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw is facing criticism for what he said about Antonio Brown on Sunday afternoon. Brown, who is no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to quit during the middle of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. The former All-Pro wide receiver ripped off his jersey and football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
397
Followers
693
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy