Cam Rising went down with an injury early in the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl on Saturday following a sack. Utah was beginning a possession following an Ohio State touchdown to tie the game at 38 in Pasadena. On the Utes' first play from scrimmage after that score, Rising was sacked for a seven-yard loss. He was brought down hard and required medical attention on the ground.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO