Williams carries Louisiana Tech past Marshall 79-56

There have been quite a few cases of ESPN (and other outlets) identifying the wrong people or teams on graphics, and this is perhaps particularly bad when it comes to mixing up a college team with one of their in-state rivals ahead of a high-profile game. ESPN did that in 2016, subbing in the Michigan State Spartans for the Michigan Wolverines on a SportsCenter graphic ahead of the Ohio State-Michigan game, and they did it again this year, subbing in the Oklahoma Sooners (who already played in the Alamo Bowl) for the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Fiesta Bowl preview graphic Friday. And, unsurprisingly, that drew some criticism:

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO