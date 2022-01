HONG KONG (Jan 3): China Evergrande Group shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, the embattled property developer said without giving a reason. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, is struggling to repay more than $300 billion in liabilities, including nearly $20 billion of international market bonds that were deemed to be in cross-default by ratings firms last month after it missed payments.

ECONOMY ・ 6 HOURS AGO