Another cool day with a little warming under beautiful sunshine and light winds.. We continue to see very cool and even cold temperatures as our recent run of storms opened the door for very chilly air pile up across much of the West Coast. Light offshore winds will continue to blow from the north and northeast. A frost advisory is in place for portions of Ventura County for very early Monday morning.It will be a very cold night for all areas, so bundle up. Look for highs on Monday to remain in the 50's and low 60's despite the likelihood of starting out in the 30's!

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO