The successor of the popular Redmi Note 8 leaves a good impression in our test, even if nothing much has changed in the model upgrade. We are unable to notice any visual or haptic differences, and even the size and weight of the two Redmi models are exactly identical. However, this isn't necessarily a disadvantage for the Note 8 2021, since it still offers attractive haptics, considering the price level of the entry-level smartphone. However, we still would have expected at least an additional color version for the new model.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO