The day is bright and blue. The sky is clear and the air is still, poised with an icy tingle that makes the firmament feel like a taught canopy overhead. Perfect conditions, I imagine, for a wild game shoot, but in all honesty I have absolutely no idea. To call myself a novice would be to rank myself well above my station. One good thing in knowing absolutely nothing about a subject is that you are in a perfect position to learn. I am only worried that today my learning will be made with a series of blunders.

TOM GREEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO