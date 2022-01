Working holidaymakers will be one of the first international visitor markets to return to Australia in 2022. But as global travel slowly resumes and many young people start thinking about working overseas again, global competition for this market will be intense. Australia will need to out-compete other destinations to bring working holidaymakers back, particularly those from Europe. There were more than 300,000 working holidaymakers in Australia per year before the pandemic. The absence of these workers resulted in a loss of more than A$3.2 billion in visitor spending in 2020. It has also created critical labour shortfalls, particularly in regional...

CHINA ・ 14 HOURS AGO