Bands from Mira Mesa High, Camp Pendleton Among Performers on Rose Parade Route

Thousands of spectators hoping to secure prime viewing for the 133rd Rose Parade soon will begin claiming spots to witness Saturday’s return of the cherished New Year’s tradition.

The 2021 parade was called off because of a winter surge in COVID-19 cases. Although infections are jumping again, Saturday’s parade and accompanying Rose Bowl game will move ahead as scheduled.

Two local representatives will take part in the Rose Parade. The San Diego’s Mira Mesa High School “Sapphire Sound” Marching Band and Color Guard, along with the U.S. Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band from Camp Pendleton, will be two of 17 bands from around the globe marching along Colorado Boulevard.

They will be joined by 37 floats and 17 equestrian groups. Emmy-winning actor LeVar Burton will serve as the grand marshal.

“Dream. Believe. Achieve.” is the Tournament of Roses theme this year, with the parade kicking off at 8 a.m. with a performance by Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes.

Ticket-holders for grandstands will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative result from a test for the virus taken within 72 hours of the event. Masks will be required.

People hoping to grab sidewalk seats along the 5 1/2-mile route can start claiming spots beginning at noon Friday, but all people and property such as blankets and chairs must remain on curbs until 11 p.m.

Detailed information on rules along the parade route is available online at Visit Pasadena or the city of Pasadena.

As usual, security will be tight along the parade route, and anyone found violating the law or creating a disturbance will be removed. Parade viewers are asked to report any suspicious activity and call 911 for an emergency, or 626-744-4241 for non-emergencies.

– City News Service