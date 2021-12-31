ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Family Trying to Get Son to Hospital Slams into Barrier at Naval Medical Center

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fv0sj_0dZfP8vg00
Naval Medical Center San Diego in Balboa Park. Photo credit: Navy.mil

A military family seeking treatment for their son crashed a car into a barrier at the entrance to Naval Medical Center San Diego Thursday.

The incident was first reported just before 5 p.m. at the entrance gate on Bob Wilson Drive, said Krishna Jackson, Naval Base San Diego’s public affairs officer.

The Tesla drove through the gate, but the driver didn’t stop to check in. Security then erected a barrier, which the Tesla crashed into.

It was unclear if the occupants were injured.

“I’d imagine they’re pretty shook up,” Jackson said.

Jackson couldn’t disclose the boy’s condition, but said he received treatment at the hospital.

Military authorities are investigating the incident, the PAO added.

– City News Service

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Fire Destroys Apartment in 2-Story Clairemont Mesa Complex

One person needed to be hospitalized Saturday after a fire burned an apartment in Clairemont Mesa East, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. The blaze at a two-story complex in the 3800 block of Caminito Aguilar was reported at 4:16 p.m. The first firefighting units arrived at 4:20 p.m., according to the department’s online incident log.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Say Missing At-Risk Oceanside Senior, 89, Found

An at-risk senior suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who drove away unattended in a vehicle Friday morning was found, Oceanside Police said. Peruvian-born Napoleon Tafur, 89, left his residence in the 3600 block of Fordham Court at about 6:55 a.m. in a 2009 Silver Nissan Frontier, authorities said. The Oceanside...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Naval Base San Diego#Traffic Accident#Barrier#Pao#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Conspirator in Chabad of Poway Fraud Case Faces Sentencing Hearing

Sentencing is scheduled Monday afternoon for Alexander Avergoon, who pleaded guilty for his role in the donation fraud scheme involving former Poway rabbi Yisroel Goldstein. Goldstein pled guilty in 2020 to running tax-evasion and other schemes while at Chabad of Poway, accepting donations from conspirators so they could claim tax deductions. But he returned a portion of the money to donors and retained a cut for himself – collectively, more than $500,000 – as a fee.
POWAY, CA
Times of San Diego

Four Suspects Sought in Barrio Logan Shooting

A man shot while pumping gas was hospitalized and four suspects were being sought in the shooting, San Diego Police said Friday. San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said the incident occurred about 9:57 p.m. Thursday at the corner of South 28th Street and Boston Avenue. “A 19-year-old man...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tesla
Times of San Diego

Stolen Truck Abandoned, Still Running After Attempt to Drag Off ATM in Sorrento Valley

Police are investigating Thursday after an ATM was found knocked over next to an abandoned tow truck in Sorrento Valley. Around 4:3 0a.m., officers found chains attached from the tow truck to the ATM after an alarm was set off at the San Diego County Credit Union branch, at 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd., the San Diego Police Department told ABC10. The truck was still running when police arrived.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Motorcyclist from Oceanside Dies After Collision with Truck Near Ocotillo Wells

A motorcyclist died after being struck by a big rig in the Ocotillo Wells area, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said Thursday. The rider, an Oceanside man, 36, died at Desert Regional Hospital in Palm Springs, Officer Matthew Baranowski said in a news release. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at 5841 Route 78, according to the California Highway Patrol.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy