High School

Murray Calloway County trips Scott Depot Teays Valley Christian in tenacious tussle 75-70

WVNews
 3 days ago

Murray Calloway County didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Scott Depot Teays Valley Christian 75-70 in a Kentucky boys basketball...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Fairmont Senior gallops past Clarksburg Robert C. Byrd 60-49

Riding a wave of production, Fairmont Senior dunked Clarksburg Robert C. Byrd 60-49 in a West Virginia boys basketball matchup on December 31. Fairmont Senior registered a 28-26 advantage at half over Clarksburg Robert C. Byrd. In recent action on December 18, Clarksburg Robert C. Byrd faced off against Bridgeport...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Madison Scott sprints past Clendenin Herbert Hoover 70-57

Madison Scott collected a 70-57 victory over Clendenin Herbert Hoover in West Virginia boys basketball action on December 31. In recent action on December 23, Madison Scott faced off against Ripley and Clendenin Herbert Hoover took on Charleston Sissonville on December 18 at Clendenin Herbert Hoover High School. Click here for a recap.
HIGH SCHOOL
WVNews

Adamu scores 13, Montana St. suffocates Idaho St. 60-40

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu scored 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Montana State stifled Idaho State in a 60-40 on Saturday. The Bobcats (10-5, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) held Idaho State to 25.5% shooting and limited the Bengals (2-11, 0-4) to a season-low 19 points before intermission.
MONTANA STATE
State
Kentucky State
WVNews

Positive signs for depleted WVU in loss at No. 17 Texas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — We could talk about the 20 turnovers West Virginia committed against Texas on Saturday afternoon in Austin as they dropped a 74-54 decision to the No. 17 Longhorns, as Bob Huggins chose to do. But we won’t, at least not yet. We could...
TEXAS STATE
WVNews

Bannan lifts Montana past Weber St. 74-72

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Josh Bannan had 13 points and 10 rebounds to lift Montana to a 74-72 win over Weber State on Saturday night, the Grizzlies' ninth straight home victory. Robby Beasley III had 19 points for Montana (10-5, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Cameron Parker added 12 points...
MONTANA STATE
WVNews

West Virginia begins Big 12 basketball play short-handed at Texas

MORGANTOWN — Here's one for you. West Virginia opens its Big 12 schedule at noon (televised on ESPNU) on Saturday against Texas on the Longhorns home floor, so we thought we'd lay it out for you right away. Over/under: 110 points. Going to take the over, right?. As Lee...
TEXAS STATE
WVNews

Cambridge Jr., Coleman carry Nevada past New Mexico 79-70

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 18 points to lead five Nevada players in double figures as the Wolf Pack beat New Mexico 79-70 on Saturday night. Tre Coleman added 13 points for the Wolf Pack. Warren Washington chipped in 12, Will Baker scored 12 and Grant Sherfield had 10. Washington also had 11 rebounds and four blocks, while Baker posted 11 rebounds.
NEVADA STATE
WVNews

A few observations from West Virginia’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The transformation of Chase Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, to a football field has been pretty well-honed by the venue operations staff over the six years the downtown Phoenix ballpark has been used for the bowl game, but the decision to go ahead with a pre-game parachute drop, requiring the opening of the retractable roof during a significant rain, was a bad one in the minutes before kickoff of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
PHOENIX, AZ
WVNews

WVU year in review, part 2: Mountaineers find pro success

A look back upon April through June in WVU athletics. Visit wvnews.com for the complete list. April 2 — Deuce McBride declares for the NBA draft but can return to college if he chooses. April 2 — WVU’s gymnastics team scored 195.650 and finished third in the second of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Drops Close Contest In WAC Opener To Abilene Christian

OREM, Utah – The Utah Valley Wolverines were not able to pick up win at home in their WAC opener against Abilene Christian, falling to the Wildcats 80-76. The game changed leads five times and was tied once but the score indicated a much closer contest. The Wildcats outscored the Wolverines 38-35 in the first half and took care of business in the second half by scoring 42 points and holding UVU to 41.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Unfinished business: Defensive standout Dante Stills will return for West Virginia

MORGANTOWN — Perhaps influenced by his brother, Darius, being passed over in last year's NFL draft; perhaps influenced by feeling he had more improvement to make before entering the draft; perhaps influenced by feeling West Virginia may be closer to putting together a wiInner than anyone thinks, as Coach Neal Brown proclaimed following a loss to Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, defensive tackle Dante Stills announced on Sunday that he will return to West Virginia University for a fifth season.
NFL
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ledger

Southeastern's Tim Hays breaks women's all-time basketball record

Former Southeastern University women's basketball coach Ed Plastow emailed current head coach Tim Hays, congratulating him about the feat Hays accomplished a few weeks ago. Hays was oblivious to that accomplishment. His focus was on the season, and his No. 4-ranked Fire have a 15-1 record after winning 11 in a row. It...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Metro News

Scott slows Herbert Hoover to claim 70-57 victory

MADISON, W.Va. — The Scott Skyhawks snapped a four-game skid Friday by upending Cardinal Conference foe Herbert Hoover, 70-57. The Huskies’ 57 points were their second-lowest total this season. Scott head coach Shawn Ballard thought his team’s depth was pivotal in allowing the Skyhawks to improve to 3-4....
MADISON, WV

