Following last week’s severe weather, Greene County Conservation recently announced an area has been reopened. Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Raccoon River Valley Trail in Greene County is open once again. He says crews have been able to remove lots of storm debris, making the trail passable once again, but alerts those who are going to use it, to be cautious as there are still many areas of the trail that have some debris near it. He adds, crews will be continuing to remove debris over the coming weeks.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO