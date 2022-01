The transformation of Chase Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks, to a football field has been pretty well-honed by the venue operations staff over the six years the downtown Phoenix ballpark has been used for the bowl game, but the decision to go ahead with a pre-game parachute drop, requiring the opening of the retractable roof during a significant rain, was a bad one in the minutes before kickoff of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO