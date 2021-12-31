ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Writers on the Range: Sometimes, the simplest things can help wildlife

By Richard Knight, Heather Dannahower
Park Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam/Where the deer and the antelope play/Where seldom is heard a discouraging word/And the skies are not cloudy all day.”. Sad to say, but that wide-open home on the range that Bing Crosby sings about in Brewster Higley’s “Home on the Range,” has...

www.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Breakdown: Why your used mascara wands can be used to save wildlife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you thought your dried-out mascara wands weren’t good for anything but the trash can, think again. There’s actually a surprising and potentially life-saving way to repurpose your old mascara wands when you’re done with them. The soft, compact bristles on mascara wands...
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily News-Record

New Year’s Resolutions To Help Wildlife

This year, how about making some New Year’s resolutions to help wildlife? Please consider the following options when managing your property. Limit the amount of lawn around your home. A lawn doesn’t provide as much to wildlife as a variety of herbaceous plants, shrubs and trees. And people’s desire to keep it weed-free (pesticides), dark green (fertilizers) and short (lawn mowers and weed-eaters) creates pollution in the environment.
ANIMALS
Times News

CCEEC gets device to help injured wildlife

When the Amazon delivery truck pulled into the Carbon County Environmental Education Center earlier this week, little did Chief Naturalist Susan Gallagher know how quickly the contents of one of those packages would come in handy. The center’s successful Giving Tuesday fundraiser efforts led to the purchase of an oxygen...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Lima News

Recycled live-cut Christmas trees help wildlife

There are a variety of ways a discarded live-cut Christmas tree can find a second life and help wildlife. Most often the trees are used as fish habitat in public and private waters since they attract panfish like bluegill and crappie and game fish like bass and saugeye. In public...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Fox11online.com

Helping wildlife with tips from Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Now that the holidays are over, it's time to take down your Christmas tree. Instead of throwing it out, your tree can be used for habitat for wildlife in the outdoors. Lori Bankson with the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary says your tree can be used for...
GREEN BAY, WI
TheConversationAU

So you want to cat-proof a bettong: how living with predators could help native species survive

When we release a group of endangered animals into the wild, we always hope they will survive. They usually don’t. We find bilby carcasses under bushes, bettongs ripped apart by feral cats, and tufts of rock wallaby fur in fox scats. Over the last 25 years I’ve seen the devastation caused by introduced foxes and cats firsthand during attempts to conserve our threatened mammals. At one of my research sites, Arid Recovery, we have tried again and again to protect bilbies, bettongs and wallabies outside fences. Unfortunately, our native animals have not co-evolved with these canny predators and simply don’t...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Cole Porter
BGR.com

Divers discovered a horrifying 26-foot sea worm that only comes out at night

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that just came back on Saturday Divers off the coast of New Zealand came face to face with a giant sea worm that was almost 30-foot long. The creature is called a pyrosome, and while it might look intimidating, it’s actually perfectly safe to approach. Pyrosomes are part of a family of sea creatures known as tunicates or “sea squirts”. They’ve also been called cockroaches of the sea, National Geographic notes, due to their ability to pull food from even the most inhospitable environments. Divers swim right next to this giant sea worm Videographer Steve Hathaway...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Conservation#Colorado State University#Fort Collin
EurekAlert

After thousands of years, an iconic whale confronts a new enemy

For millennia, vast expanses of the Arctic Ocean have been untouched by humans, ocean where narwhals and other marine mammals lived undisturbed. Now that climate change is causing sea ice to melt, there has been an uptick of human activity in the Arctic. This has resulted in significantly more noise from an array of human sources, including seismic surveys, mine blasts, port projects and cruise ships.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Climate change, new construction mean more ruinous fires

The winter grassland fire that blew up along Colorado’s Front Range was rare, experts say, but similar events will be more common in the coming years as climate change warms the planet — sucking the moisture out of plants — suburbs grow in fire-prone areas and people continue to spark destructive blazes.“These fires are different from most of the fires we’ve been seeing across the West, in the sense that they’re grass fires and they’re occurring in the winter,” said Jonathan Overpeck, a professor in the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan “Ultimately, things are...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

New Year’s Rescue Brings 58 Dogs, Cats And Bunnies To Animal Friends

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022. Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event. The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year. Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes. If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time. “We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman. The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.
ANIMALS
Discovery

Sea Otters Play and Grow at Georgia Aquarium

When visiting Georgia Aquarium, you may see our southern sea otters playing with toy keys, Kongs ™, and carwash kelp, or maybe you’ve seen them lounging in a kiddie pool filled with ice. These are all environmental enrichment devices and are essential to the care and health of our animals.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy