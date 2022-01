Want to be the next Hendrix, Clapton, or Van Halen? Samsung, which is actually attending CES in person next month in Las Vegas (as opposed to other big tech names that are appearing virtually because of COVID), could be unveiling a smart guitar during its C-Lab presentation. Don't fret (pun intended), we will get to this in a second. First, let's get to the Galaxy S21 FE which Sammy might introduce at the convention. Smartphone fans have been eagerly awaiting the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition with its 6.4-inch AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO