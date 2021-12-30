ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Heights at Worthington Place

point2homes.com
 5 days ago

Located just steps away from dining and shopping at Worthington Mall, The Heights at Worthington Place offers world-class amenities in a prime location. Welcome to your new favorite place to call home.Residents at...

www.point2homes.com

MATC Times

3574 S. 61st Street

Remodeled 2BR/1.5BA Tri-level Townhome for Rent Near Greenfield! In Unit Laundry & Off Street Parking Included - Welcome home to this completely remodeled 2BR/1.5BA townhome near Greenfield. This remodeled unit features brand new cabinetry, beautiful granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PSWU1cd4EJ3&mls=1. Amenities:. • Granite...
GREENFIELD, WI
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5903 Benton Heights Avenue

Don't miss out! Fully renovated four bedroom two bathroom located in the Glenham-Belford neighborhood. Hard wood floors on the first and second level, fourth bedroom and full bathroom located in fully finished basement, large backyard with the potential to create additional parking, granite countertops, and central air and heat. A great opportunity to own a move in ready home in 2022! Schedule your showing today!
point2homes.com

Bent Tree Apartments

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service, modern amenities, spacious luxury floor-plans, in an urban location at the heart of it all. Looking for an apartment that aligns with your unique style? Our apartments are designed with you in mind with every comfort considered. A thoughtful amenity package means you never have to venture beyond the residence to find solitude and excitement. We imagine the possibilities and deliver the experience, and it truly shows in our beautiful apartments and amenities. Come and explore the comfort and style waiting for you at our lovely apartment homes. Our residents LOVE living here! Here is where you NEED to be!For more photos and 3D tours, please visit us at https://www.apartments.com/bent-tree-apartments-columbus-oh/y6hvysr/
omahamagazine.com

A Place of Their Own

When busy professionals Tippi and Steven Denenberg moved to their Happy Hollow home in 2002, they were expecting their first child. The house, built in 1928, had been recently renovated and was about twice the size of their former home. “Neither of us have any talent in the area of...
OMAHA, NE
point2homes.com

The Jerome

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The Jerome features 54 beautiful apartments for rent in the heart of Victorian Village, with secure parking and top of the line finishes including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, granite countertops, and so much more.Boutique apartment living in the Victorian Village and only blocks away from the Short North gives you a neighborhood feel while still being in the action. The Short North s vibrant shops, restaurants, bars, and galleries are right around the corner, and the Italian Village and Downtown Columbus are just next door. Feel like venturing out into the rest of Columbus s fantastic neighborhoods? The Jerome is located near all major highways and interstates, putting all of Columbus just a short way away.The building features a beautiful lobby and a variety of common areas for all Jerome residents to enjoy. Surf the web in our amazing Wi-Fi cafe complete with reading nooks and a communal TV. Relax outside on the second story patio, with water features and flaming torches to set the mood. Entertain in the deck area which features two gas grills and a stone fireplace for casual enjoyment on a cool fall evening. The Jerome proudly offers boutique living at its finest.
point2homes.com

The Bradford at Easton Apartments

The Bradford at Easton is the premier location for luxury apartments just north of downtown Columbus. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Columbus, OH with easy access to I-270 and Morse Rd, The Bradford at Easton Apartments is just minutes away from Blendon Woods Metro Park, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Columbus has to offer. The Bradford at Easton Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a newly renovated clubhouse with Wi-Fi Lounge, brand new fitness studio, and renovated bathrooms. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day out on the town in nearby Columbus. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you dont just lease, you live. Take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us for your personal tour today!
COLUMBUS, OH
bhhschicago.com

611 N 3rd Avenue

Beautifully updated ranch home on almost a 1/4 acre in Villa Park. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom, large laundry/mud room with new washer and dryer and cabinets for added storage, family room and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, countertop microwave, and under cabinet lighting. The living room, hallway and 2 of the bedrooms have hardwood flooring. The master has durable laminate flooring. The bathroom features granite top vanity, maple cabinetry, a medicine cabinet and heated travertine flooring. Fully fenced in spacious yard, 4 car garage, yes you read that correctly, a paver brick patio, firepit, and shed. Conveniently located. Trampoline will be removed before move in. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. All applicants 18+ over must complete an application and a credit, criminal and sex offender report, $40 per person. 640 credit, 1 month of paystubs and W-2 for previous year, pic of ID's.
VILLA PARK, IL
point2homes.com

Sussex Square Apartments

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Sussex Square Apartments feature spacious garden style apartment homes and town homes, with fresh, modern updates through out.There are many things that make the homes at Sussex Square unique; carefully chosen interior finishes and personalized serviceare only a few. You will be amazed at the luxury loaded in your new home: walk-in closets, spacious, updated kitchens, stunningand modern bathrooms, and other amenities that you ve come to expect, like personalized service, and original resident events.Sussex Square is a fresh and modern approach to apartment homes. Inspired living. Far beyond exceptional.We've got the home you ve been looking for. Call us today to find out more!
point2homes.com

7505 Worthington Galena Road, Columbus, OH 43085

Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it. Why apartment-shop any longer? The search is over, your new home is right in front of you. Apply today to make Copley Park your new home.All prices change daily, so please call for current rates. Leasing specials subject to change.Copley Park is ideally located off of Worthington Galena Road in the top-rated Worthington School District, and is conveniently situated near I-71, I-270 and Route 23. Minutes from dining, entertainment and the most upscale mall and shopping in the region, the prestigious Polaris Fashion Place, this quiet community reflects a special blend of quality amenities and a lifestyle of convenience.Residents at Copley Park enjoy the refreshing pool, movie theater and so much more. Our professional management team is dedicated to helping residents experience the luxury of enjoying life by offering superior customer service. Don't wait any longer. Tour Copley Park today.
COLUMBUS, OH
point2homes.com

Residences at Northgate Crossing

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The Residences at Northgate Crossing is conveniently located in the Crosswoods District in the Worthington Area of Columbus, Ohio. Offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, Northgate Crossing features oversized floorplans, patio's and balconies, fully equipped kitchens, upscale finishes, spacious closets, washer and dryer connections, fitness center access, an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck for the summer months. Minutes from Ohio State University and easy access to I-270, I-71, I-315 I-23. Close to shopping, dining, and easily accessible for everyday travel, The Residences at Northgate Crossing is staffed by a professional and dedicated on-site management team and is a pet friendly community. Come and experience firsthand what our community has to offer. Come home to the Residences at Northgate Crossing!
COLUMBUS, OH
San Diego Business Journal

Normal Heights Apartments Sold

A Normal Heights Apartment complex has been sold for nearly $5.4 million. Pathfinder Tradewinds Bancroft Holdings, LLC bought Bancroft Manor, 4514 Bancroft St., from Dean Liu. James Lee of Andy Hsu & Associates represented the seller. Benn Vogelsang of South Coast Commercial, Inc. represented the buyer. The complex has 18...
SAN DIEGO, CA
theleadernews.com

Heights property owners picked for Good Brick Awards

Jan Rynda Greer said she and her husband, Tyson, are spending nearly a year away from their well-known and historic home in the Heights. Before they left Houston for Stavanger, Norway, earlier this month, they received a going-away gift of sorts. The Greers were selected to receive a Good Brick...
HOUSTON, TX
ATL Daily

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
point2homes.com

Hilliard Village Apts and Townhomes

Application fee: $45. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Discover a new way of life at Hilliard Village! Imagine living close to Downtown Columbus, yet far enough away to relax in a serene atmosphere. Choose your living options between a one, two, or three-bedroom apartment or townhome! You won't need to compromise on space and convenience when you have popular interior features, walk-in closets, in-home washer dryer*, and so much more! The experience at Hilliard Village is more than just four walls. Our residents enjoy long summer days by our sparkling pool with sundeck, working up a sweat in our motivating fitness center, completing work in our convenient business center, and having peace of mind with our friendly on-site management ready to help whenever needed!Columbus is home to plenty of exciting fun and entertainment options! Grab dinner with family and friends in the Short North Arts District, go shopping at the Easton Town Centre, or take a relaxing stroll through the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens!Call now to find your new home at Hilliard Village today!
point2homes.com

Runaway Bay

At Runaway Bay Apartments in Columbus, Ohio, we offer unique floor plans that meet your every need, and incredible features like all-electric gourmet kitchens, incredibly spacious walk-in closets, and central air and heating. Residents enjoy access to several community amenities, including a lavish resort-style swimming pool, tennis courts where you can perfect your game, a fitness studio, and a business center.Runaway Bay knows home is where the pets are! That's why we have no breed restrictions and no weight limits. Stop by or contact us today to see why Runaway Bay is the perfect place to call home.
COLUMBUS, OH

