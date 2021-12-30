ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hilliard Village Apts and Townhomes

Cover picture for the articleApplication fee: $45. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Discover a new way of life at Hilliard Village! Imagine living close to Downtown Columbus, yet far enough away to relax in a serene atmosphere. Choose...

Etna Hamilton Plaza Apartments

Application fee: $25. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Location is everything when choosing your new apartment. Etna Hamilton is nestled in the heart of Whitehall Ohio, just minutes from downtown Columbus! Conveniently situated on the COTA bus line, you'll be sure to have easy transportation no matter where you're going in metro Columbus. Enjoy a plethora of gourmet restaurants, trendy shopping, and amazing attractions that will keep your weekends full of fun and entertainment. Enjoy an active lifestyle when you live at Etna Hamilton.You'll love how our versatile one-bedroom floor plan will accommodate entertaining your friends and family. Find a love for cooking or hone-in on your gourmet skills in your new fully-equipped kitchen. Other popular features include stunning hardwood-like flooring, large spacious closets, and gorgeous two-toned paint. This home is just waiting for you to make memories in!Living at Etna Hamilton has never been more convenient. Appreciate complimentary amenities such as on-site parking, clothing care center, controlled access building with intercom system. Bring your furry friend along on this new adventure since our community is cat friendly.Call today or stop in to learn more about how you can make a lifestyle change at Etna Hamilton today!
KVUE

80 new townhomes under construction in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The City of Round Rock announced Wednesday that new townhomes are now under construction. The Depot Townhomes will include 80 townhomes with floorplans ranging from two to four bedrooms. The development will be located south of Bagdad Avenue from Mays Street to Burnet Street. "Our...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Sussex Square Apartments

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Sussex Square Apartments feature spacious garden style apartment homes and town homes, with fresh, modern updates through out.There are many things that make the homes at Sussex Square unique; carefully chosen interior finishes and personalized serviceare only a few. You will be amazed at the luxury loaded in your new home: walk-in closets, spacious, updated kitchens, stunningand modern bathrooms, and other amenities that you ve come to expect, like personalized service, and original resident events.Sussex Square is a fresh and modern approach to apartment homes. Inspired living. Far beyond exceptional.We've got the home you ve been looking for. Call us today to find out more!
CROSSWINDS VILLAGE, LLC

We are excited to show you our great community so stop by and take a tour!Crosswinds Village offers a choice of five inviting floor plans each with a washer and dryer, dishwasher and built-in microwave.Crosswinds Villages' other amenities help make it a comfortable place to relax or entertain family and friends.You can enjoy using our clubhouse for those special occasions or melt away the stress in our refreshing swimming pool. Location! Location! Location! Close to everything, yet nothing comes close to Crosswinds Village. We are minutes to shopping dining, with quick access to I-270 and I-70, Galloway, Grove City, Hilliard and Downtown Columbus. Our convenient location makes our community the obvious choice...you deserve to enjoy the best!
MATC Times

The Brookfield Hills Townhomes

Call Alissa for info & showings: 262.424.4252 - Call Alissa for info & showings: 262.424.4252. Keep your job/school and live rent-free - unique roommate... Keep your job and live rent-free -- unique roommate opportunity for our 24 year old daughter who is mildly developmentally disabled. She... Learn more.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Madison Grove Townhomes

Application fee: $45. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Come see why our apartments Columbus OH are the place to call home! At Madison Grove Townhomes we are situated in a prime location less than 10 miles south east from the downtown Columbus area. Living with us there will never be a shortage of things to do as your future home is just minutes away from shopping, dining, parks, and a variety of great entertainment. Our townhomes are nestled in a sub-division surrounded by single-family residences and less then one mile from the beautiful Three Creeks Metro Park.You'll love our spacious 2, 3, and 4 bedroom Columbus townhomes floor plans packed with time saving amenities that you deserve including central air conditioning, plush carpet, large closets and private patios. Come take a swim in our community pool, let the kids play on the on-site playground or come visit our friendly staff in the leasing office! We want to welcome you home to Madison Grove!
Three New Townhomes Planned Next to The Hollins Market

Development company In Habit is planning to build three new townhomes at 1101-1105 Hollins St. in Hollins Market. The property is at the corner of Hollins St. and Arlington Ave. and is across the street from the Hollins Market. The properties have served as a green space in recent years....
Townhome Project Seeking Rezoning and Annexation Approvals in Marietta

Applicant Traton LLC submitted plans to the City of Marietta to develop a vacant lot into townhomes located within the unincorporated Cobb County. A request to rezone 1326 Old Bells Ferry Road from R-20 (single-family residential – County) to MXD (mixed-use development – City) is necessary to develop the property with residential units. Additionally, a request to annex the property into the City of Marietta has been submitted.
MARIETTA, GA
The Bradford at Easton Apartments

The Bradford at Easton is the premier location for luxury apartments just north of downtown Columbus. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Columbus, OH with easy access to I-270 and Morse Rd, The Bradford at Easton Apartments is just minutes away from Blendon Woods Metro Park, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Columbus has to offer. The Bradford at Easton Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a newly renovated clubhouse with Wi-Fi Lounge, brand new fitness studio, and renovated bathrooms. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day out on the town in nearby Columbus. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you dont just lease, you live. Take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us for your personal tour today!
COLUMBUS, OH
Residences at Northgate Crossing

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The Residences at Northgate Crossing is conveniently located in the Crosswoods District in the Worthington Area of Columbus, Ohio. Offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, Northgate Crossing features oversized floorplans, patio's and balconies, fully equipped kitchens, upscale finishes, spacious closets, washer and dryer connections, fitness center access, an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck for the summer months. Minutes from Ohio State University and easy access to I-270, I-71, I-315 I-23. Close to shopping, dining, and easily accessible for everyday travel, The Residences at Northgate Crossing is staffed by a professional and dedicated on-site management team and is a pet friendly community. Come and experience firsthand what our community has to offer. Come home to the Residences at Northgate Crossing!
COLUMBUS, OH
Gelt Acquires Willow Point Townhomes in Denver for $69M

DENVER — Gelt has purchased Willow Point Townhomes, a rental community located at 8500 E. Mississippi Ave. in Denver. The property sold for $69 million in an off-market transaction. Built in 2016 on 8.5 acres, the community features 30 two-story residential buildings offering a total of 117 two- and...
725 5th St SE Apt 24

You ever see a place and wonder, "who is lucky enough to live there?" - Of course you have. Now, with this fabulous and enormous Capitol Hill 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the Lenox School, it can be you. This place is amazing. This is the sort of place...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
The Heights at Worthington Place

Located just steps away from dining and shopping at Worthington Mall, The Heights at Worthington Place offers world-class amenities in a prime location. Welcome to your new favorite place to call home.Residents at The Heights at Worthington Place get to experience living with everything they could want or need at their fingertips. The stylish one, two and three-bedroom apartments all come with a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and more. The luxury living doesn t stop when you walk out of your apartment, the community also offers covered parking, a resort-style pool with a sundeck and a rooftop lounge. See for yourself what makes The Heights at Worthington Place the ideal community to call home.
3291-3293-3295 Reis Ave, Columbus, OH 43224

Online Tenant Portal for electronic payments and maintenance requests. Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Linden Villas have charming townhomes with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms or 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom in Columbus is NOW available for move-in! This property includes wood grain luxury vinyl flooring, dishwasher, oven, a microwave, and washer & dryer hookups. The kitchen has brand new cabinets and lots of countertop space! Enjoy an off street parking area to access your new home privately. To schedule a viewing, questions about our application process, pet restrictions and more please email us at [email protected] Tenant is responsible for gas, water, electric and entertainment utilities. Equal Housing Opportunity.
COLUMBUS, OH
1001 Chillum Rd Apt 110

Pets Welcome!!! Lovely One Bedroom/ One Bathroom Condo at The Fairmount - Featuring an extra large bedroom and one bathroom apartment at the Fairmount. Clean, bright and spacious. All utilities included. HOA fees included. Short walk to Fort Totten Metro. Close to Giant Foods. The complex features a pool, fitness room and playground. One parking space included.
FAIRMOUNT, MD
2255 Country Corner Dr., Columbus, OH 43220

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Overview for 2255 Country Corner Dr. Welcome to Lexington Park Apartments, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Columbus, OH. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment options. When you become a resident of our pet-friendly apartment community, you will have access to all of the amazing amenities like our swimming pool, fitness center, and sports facilities like the basketball court. Our community also provides a pet park for your furry friend to run around in!Are you looking for an apartment for rent in Columbus, OH?Experience the life of living at Lexington Park Apartments, and be immersed in a world of comfort and convenience. Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.
COLUMBUS, OH
684 Thurber Drive West, Columbus, OH 43215

Application fee: $35 - $85. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Remodeled 3 BR units w dishwasher = $1200mo. Find your new home in the heart of Harrison West. The Thurber Apartments offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in the Harrison West neighborhood of Columbus. Located less than 10 minutes from Short North, Grandview, University District and Arena District we offer spacious living with free on-site parking, 24 hour maintenance, an on-site swimming pool, sand volleyball court and on-site laundry facilities. We are extremely pet friendly and have no breed restrictions! It's our goal to make everyone who walks through our door feel welcomed so let our team of leasing experts match you with your new spacious apartment. In-person tours are available by appointment only, call the leasing office to schedule!**Pricing and availability are subject to change at anytime**
COLUMBUS, OH
7710 Olentangy River Rd., Columbus, OH 43235

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Skywae Townhomes is a place where you can find large 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouses with finished basements, private patios and huge eat-in kitchens. We are conveniently located near the I-270 and I-71 interchange. Skywae is professionally managed and our maintenance team as well as our 24 hour maintenance team will be ready to help you with all your needs. Call today to find your new home at Skywae.
COLUMBUS, OH

