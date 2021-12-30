Hilliard Village Apts and Townhomes

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The Residences at Northgate Crossing is conveniently located in the Crosswoods District in the Worthington Area of Columbus, Ohio. Offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, Northgate Crossing features oversized floorplans, patio's and balconies, fully equipped kitchens, upscale finishes, spacious closets, washer and dryer connections, fitness center access, an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck for the summer months. Minutes from Ohio State University and easy access to I-270, I-71, I-315 I-23. Close to shopping, dining, and easily accessible for everyday travel, The Residences at Northgate Crossing is staffed by a professional and dedicated on-site management team and is a pet friendly community. Come and experience firsthand what our community has to offer. Come home to the Residences at Northgate Crossing!
Comments / 0