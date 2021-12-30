Bent Tree Apartments

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The Gardens at Polaris Apartments is a modern, pet-friendly apartment community in Columbus, Ohio near I-71 and I-270. We offer 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom luxury apartments for rent featuring full-sized washer and dryers in every unit, private covered balconies or patios, expansive closets, garden-style soaking tubs and nine-foot ceilings with crown molding.Residents have convenient, easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment at the Polaris Fashion Place and Westerville Square. Theyre close to major employers and schools such as JP Morgan Chase, Nationwide, OhioHealth, Ohio State University, Otterbein University and the prestigious Olentangy School District, as well as I-71 and I-270, connecting them to John Glenn Columbus International Airport and the greater Ohio area.At The Gardens at Polaris Apartments we redefine apartment living. We nurture our community with personalized services that will ease the stress of your busy lifestyle. We have a variety of unique community amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, fully-equipped fitness center, grilling station area with picnic tables and seating, fire pit lounge area, a walking trail surrounding a lake with fountains and more!Contact us today to see whats available! Call us: (614) 781-8220 / Email us: [email protected] stop by: 1500 Royal Gold Dr, Columbus, OH 43240.
