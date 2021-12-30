ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Bent Tree Apartments

 5 days ago

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service, modern amenities, spacious luxury floor-plans, in an urban...

MATC Times

The Belleview Apartments

@@@ Gorgeous East Side 2BR with Private Balcony, av February 1st - 2321 E. Belleview Pl. has one two-bedroom unit coming available for move-in February 1st. These units have hardwood flooring throughout, beautiful natural woodwork, and lots of natural light through the west-, south-, & north-facing windows. There are deep closets, a built-in china cabinet in the dining room, and plenty of counter space in the kitchen. This second story unit even has its own private balcony overlooking the small side yard. There is on-site coin-operated laundry, as well as first-come-first-served storage. Located just two blocks west of Pizza Man, you are close enough to Downer Ave. to take advantage of shopping and dining and far enough away to avoid most of the traffic. Monthly rent is $1215, heat & cooking gas included. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]
MILWAUKEE, WI
point2homes.com

The Heights at Worthington Place

Located just steps away from dining and shopping at Worthington Mall, The Heights at Worthington Place offers world-class amenities in a prime location. Welcome to your new favorite place to call home.Residents at The Heights at Worthington Place get to experience living with everything they could want or need at their fingertips. The stylish one, two and three-bedroom apartments all come with a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and more. The luxury living doesn t stop when you walk out of your apartment, the community also offers covered parking, a resort-style pool with a sundeck and a rooftop lounge. See for yourself what makes The Heights at Worthington Place the ideal community to call home.
REAL ESTATE
point2homes.com

Sussex Square Apartments

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Sussex Square Apartments feature spacious garden style apartment homes and town homes, with fresh, modern updates through out.There are many things that make the homes at Sussex Square unique; carefully chosen interior finishes and personalized serviceare only a few. You will be amazed at the luxury loaded in your new home: walk-in closets, spacious, updated kitchens, stunningand modern bathrooms, and other amenities that you ve come to expect, like personalized service, and original resident events.Sussex Square is a fresh and modern approach to apartment homes. Inspired living. Far beyond exceptional.We've got the home you ve been looking for. Call us today to find out more!
REAL ESTATE
point2homes.com

The Bradford at Easton Apartments

The Bradford at Easton is the premier location for luxury apartments just north of downtown Columbus. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Columbus, OH with easy access to I-270 and Morse Rd, The Bradford at Easton Apartments is just minutes away from Blendon Woods Metro Park, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Columbus has to offer. The Bradford at Easton Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a newly renovated clubhouse with Wi-Fi Lounge, brand new fitness studio, and renovated bathrooms. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day out on the town in nearby Columbus. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you dont just lease, you live. Take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us for your personal tour today!
COLUMBUS, OH
point2homes.com

Pavona Apartments

Complimentary Wi-Fi Access Available In The Clubhouse and Pool Area. Application fee: $53. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Welcome to Pavona Apartments by Windsor, a private sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of cosmopolitan living. Located in downtown San Jose, this lushly landscaped courtyard haven provides a world of tranquility and modern floor plans to suit your lifestyle. Take advantage of the nearby historic Japantown with its many dining options and cultural events. Come home to our pet-friendly gated community including underground garage parking. Should you need to get around town, you have several options to get where you need to go. The light Rail and several major highways including 280, 880, 87 and 101 are easily accessible (+ view more)Our amenities are second to none. Take a swim year-round in our heated pool or get grilling with our pool-side barbeques for those sunny San Jose days. Maintain a healthy lifestyle in our 24-hour fitness center with cardio and weights, and then relax and unwind in the hot tub. Our newly renovated luxury apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, freshly installed carpeting and hardwood flooring, washer/dryers and more.Our on-site management staff is friendly, responsive and will make you feel right at home. Come visit today for your personal tour of our San Jose apartments!
SAN JOSE, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Normal Heights Apartments Sold

A Normal Heights Apartment complex has been sold for nearly $5.4 million. Pathfinder Tradewinds Bancroft Holdings, LLC bought Bancroft Manor, 4514 Bancroft St., from Dean Liu. James Lee of Andy Hsu & Associates represented the seller. Benn Vogelsang of South Coast Commercial, Inc. represented the buyer. The complex has 18...
SAN DIEGO, CA
point2homes.com

The Apartments at Winchester Cove

Application fee: $35 - $45. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The Apartments at Winchester Cove is an inviting community of spacious garden apartments with outstanding features and special amenities. Conveniently located in southeast Columbus, Winchester Cove offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with covered private entrances, spacious inviting rooms, fully equipped kitchens, master suites with large walk-in closets, and full size washers and dryers. From the roomy garages with openers, to the professionally landscaped grounds and pond, you'll find everything you're looking for at Winchester Cove.
REAL ESTATE
point2homes.com

The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments

Application fee: $35. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Private. Peaceful. Premium. Located in well-loved Gahanna, known as Ohio s Best Hometown , The Residence at Christopher Wren features beautiful private grounds, stately brick exteriors, and multi-story townhome style living that feels like home.Inside, upgraded silver appliances, wood-style flooring and details like vaulted ceilings give these established spaces a fresh, modern feel. With convenient features like in-home washer and dryer, attached garage, and access to the Gahanna School District, Christopher Wren is also perfect for family living.An array of amenities including a swimming pool, a recently renovated clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center make it easy to work and play without leaving home. When you do want to get out, you ll have convenient access to I-270, the airport, and downtown Columbus.Welcome home to your next chapter at The Residence at Christopher Wren.
REAL ESTATE
Dogs
Economy
Real Estate
Cats
point2homes.com

Crosspoint Apartments

Application fee: $50 - $55. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Discover your sanctuary nestled away on a secluded drive, removed from the bustle of the surrounding city. At Crosspoint Apartments, we offer a fresh approach to apartment living. We focus on you. Our modern apartment finishes, personalized amenities, and exclusive resident programming, Go Beyond Place , are designed to help you relax and recharge. At Crosspoint Apartments, we are all about balance. You will love the convenience of living in the heart of a premier shopping, dining, and entertainment district while still experiencing the joy of coming home to a quiet, park-like community.
REAL ESTATE
point2homes.com

Heathermoor & Bedford Commons Apartments

Two communities in one. Two times the fun. When you step into our Columbus Apartments you ll feel a palpable buzz. Maybe it s our 1-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes, upgraded with amenities to please. Or maybe it s our people a staff you ll love to meet, and neighbors you want to know. Shop your needs at Whole Foods and Trader Joes; window-shop your wants at one of four major malls. Our coveted location in the Dublin school district puts you minutes within lively downtown, curious caves, and trails to explore. Set against one of America s Top 20 Creative Class Cities, our community buzzes with energy to excite. Step in to flexible living at Heathermoor Bedford Commons Apartments, and step up to possibility.
PETS
US News and World Report

What Is an Efficiency Apartment?

You’re looking for an apartment on your own, but whether your budget is low, you travel a lot for work or you simply consider yourself a minimalist, you want a small space. The fewer walls, the better. In that case, you may be in the market for an efficiency...
INTERIOR DESIGN
point2homes.com

Residences at Northgate Crossing

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The Residences at Northgate Crossing is conveniently located in the Crosswoods District in the Worthington Area of Columbus, Ohio. Offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes, Northgate Crossing features oversized floorplans, patio's and balconies, fully equipped kitchens, upscale finishes, spacious closets, washer and dryer connections, fitness center access, an outdoor swimming pool and sundeck for the summer months. Minutes from Ohio State University and easy access to I-270, I-71, I-315 I-23. Close to shopping, dining, and easily accessible for everyday travel, The Residences at Northgate Crossing is staffed by a professional and dedicated on-site management team and is a pet friendly community. Come and experience firsthand what our community has to offer. Come home to the Residences at Northgate Crossing!
COLUMBUS, OH
point2homes.com

Alexander Hamilton Plaza Apartments

Application fee: $25. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. If you are searching for a great space at a great value to make your new home, Alexander Hamilton Plaza Apartments is the place for you. Located in Columbus, OH Alexander Hamilton Plaza combine desired amenities like a pet friendly policy, 24-hr emergency maintenance, and the excitement of big city living.Columbus is home to many attractions and recreational activities like North Market, a public market that holds more than 30 different merchants, the Columbus Museum of Art, Huntington Park, and the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Columbus also advertises nature parks and reserves, shopping centers, award winnings restaurants and more; ensuring that you will always have something to do.Our attentive staff is always prepared to answer any questions, call today to set up your personalized tour!
COLUMBUS, OH
point2homes.com

The Gardens at Polaris Apartments

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The Gardens at Polaris Apartments is a modern, pet-friendly apartment community in Columbus, Ohio near I-71 and I-270. We offer 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom and 3-bedroom luxury apartments for rent featuring full-sized washer and dryers in every unit, private covered balconies or patios, expansive closets, garden-style soaking tubs and nine-foot ceilings with crown molding.Residents have convenient, easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment at the Polaris Fashion Place and Westerville Square. Theyre close to major employers and schools such as JP Morgan Chase, Nationwide, OhioHealth, Ohio State University, Otterbein University and the prestigious Olentangy School District, as well as I-71 and I-270, connecting them to John Glenn Columbus International Airport and the greater Ohio area.At The Gardens at Polaris Apartments we redefine apartment living. We nurture our community with personalized services that will ease the stress of your busy lifestyle. We have a variety of unique community amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, fully-equipped fitness center, grilling station area with picnic tables and seating, fire pit lounge area, a walking trail surrounding a lake with fountains and more!Contact us today to see whats available! Call us: (614) 781-8220 / Email us: [email protected] stop by: 1500 Royal Gold Dr, Columbus, OH 43240.
COLUMBUS, OH
ATL Daily

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Atlanta

(ATLANTA, GA) If you’re on the market for a home in Atlanta, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
ATLANTA, GA
Dirt

The Weeknd Seeks $22.5 Million for Swanky Westwood Penthouse

Click here to read the full article. Having recently upgraded to a $69 million, roughly 33,000-square-foot megamansion in prime lower Bel Air — in one of California’s priciest 2021 home sales  — Abel Tesfaye no longer has any need for his former Wilshire Corridor digs. Unsurprisingly, the Canadian music superstar, better known as The Weeknd, has now officially listed the smaller property in the heart of Westwood, asking $22.5 million for the glam Wilshire Corridor penthouse. He paid $21 million for the place a little over two years ago. Occupying the entire 18th floor of the exclusive Beverly West building —...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dirt

Pacaso Buys $15 Million Malibu Mansion, Offers 1/8 Ownership Shares to Vacationers

Click here to read the full article. Always wanted to own a luxe vacation home in a desirable locale, but lack the necessary funds to make it happen? Take heed! Your dream property awaits in prime Malibu, just minutes from Escondido Beach and the ever-popular Geoffrey’s restaurant. A Grecian-inspired compound on Pacific Coast Highway, a quick jog east of Point Dume, has popped up on the market. Though its $15 million value may cause many vacationers to balk, you can actually own a portion of the estate for a relatively reasonable $2.2 million. It’s all possible thanks to Pacaso, a California-based real...
MALIBU, CA

