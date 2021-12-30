ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Etna Hamilton Plaza Apartments

point2homes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplication fee: $25. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Location is everything when choosing your new apartment. Etna Hamilton is nestled in the heart of Whitehall Ohio, just minutes from downtown Columbus! Conveniently situated on the COTA bus line,...

www.point2homes.com

Comments / 0

Related
point2homes.com

The Bradford at Easton Apartments

The Bradford at Easton is the premier location for luxury apartments just north of downtown Columbus. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Columbus, OH with easy access to I-270 and Morse Rd, The Bradford at Easton Apartments is just minutes away from Blendon Woods Metro Park, as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Columbus has to offer. The Bradford at Easton Apartments provides its residents a wide selection of unique one, two, three-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a newly renovated clubhouse with Wi-Fi Lounge, brand new fitness studio, and renovated bathrooms. Come wiggle your toes in our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet friendly community with your favorite furry companion or have a day out on the town in nearby Columbus. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living, and our community is designed specifically to ensure you dont just lease, you live. Take a look at our photo gallery and schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us for your personal tour today!
COLUMBUS, OH
point2homes.com

Pavona Apartments

Complimentary Wi-Fi Access Available In The Clubhouse and Pool Area. Application fee: $53. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Welcome to Pavona Apartments by Windsor, a private sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of cosmopolitan living. Located in downtown San Jose, this lushly landscaped courtyard haven provides a world of tranquility and modern floor plans to suit your lifestyle. Take advantage of the nearby historic Japantown with its many dining options and cultural events. Come home to our pet-friendly gated community including underground garage parking. Should you need to get around town, you have several options to get where you need to go. The light Rail and several major highways including 280, 880, 87 and 101 are easily accessible (+ view more)Our amenities are second to none. Take a swim year-round in our heated pool or get grilling with our pool-side barbeques for those sunny San Jose days. Maintain a healthy lifestyle in our 24-hour fitness center with cardio and weights, and then relax and unwind in the hot tub. Our newly renovated luxury apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, freshly installed carpeting and hardwood flooring, washer/dryers and more.Our on-site management staff is friendly, responsive and will make you feel right at home. Come visit today for your personal tour of our San Jose apartments!
SAN JOSE, CA
myfoxzone.com

Sunset Plaza losing two businesses in 2022

Going out of business sales are currently underway at Bed Bath & Beyond and Kirkland's at Sunset Plaza. Associates from both stores confirmed to FOX West Texas that the businesses will shut down in January. Associates from both stores said rent at Sunset Plaza was the reason the businesses did not renew their leases.
SAN ANGELO, TX
MATC Times

3574 S. 61st Street

Remodeled 2BR/1.5BA Tri-level Townhome for Rent Near Greenfield! In Unit Laundry & Off Street Parking Included - Welcome home to this completely remodeled 2BR/1.5BA townhome near Greenfield. This remodeled unit features brand new cabinetry, beautiful granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Take a virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=PSWU1cd4EJ3&mls=1. Amenities:. • Granite...
GREENFIELD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Columbus#Cat#Gourmet#Cooking
Montclair Local

Wellmont Arts Plaza recognized as a ‘Great Public Space’

The New Jersey Chapter of the American Planners Association has announced its 2021 Great Places in New Jersey designees, recognizing Montclair’s Wellmont Arts Plaza on Bloomfield Avenue as a Great Public Space. The organization cited the plaza as a “perfect placemaking example” that “transformed an underutilized public street into...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
MATC Times

The Belleview Apartments

@@@ Gorgeous East Side 2BR with Private Balcony, av February 1st - 2321 E. Belleview Pl. has one two-bedroom unit coming available for move-in February 1st. These units have hardwood flooring throughout, beautiful natural woodwork, and lots of natural light through the west-, south-, & north-facing windows. There are deep closets, a built-in china cabinet in the dining room, and plenty of counter space in the kitchen. This second story unit even has its own private balcony overlooking the small side yard. There is on-site coin-operated laundry, as well as first-come-first-served storage. Located just two blocks west of Pizza Man, you are close enough to Downer Ave. to take advantage of shopping and dining and far enough away to avoid most of the traffic. Monthly rent is $1215, heat & cooking gas included. [pet-friendly with restrictions- please inquire]
MILWAUKEE, WI
point2homes.com

Crosspoint Apartments

Application fee: $50 - $55. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Discover your sanctuary nestled away on a secluded drive, removed from the bustle of the surrounding city. At Crosspoint Apartments, we offer a fresh approach to apartment living. We focus on you. Our modern apartment finishes, personalized amenities, and exclusive resident programming, Go Beyond Place , are designed to help you relax and recharge. At Crosspoint Apartments, we are all about balance. You will love the convenience of living in the heart of a premier shopping, dining, and entertainment district while still experiencing the joy of coming home to a quiet, park-like community.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
point2homes.com

2255 Country Corner Dr., Columbus, OH 43220

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Overview for 2255 Country Corner Dr. Welcome to Lexington Park Apartments, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Columbus, OH. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment options. When you become a resident of our pet-friendly apartment community, you will have access to all of the amazing amenities like our swimming pool, fitness center, and sports facilities like the basketball court. Our community also provides a pet park for your furry friend to run around in!Are you looking for an apartment for rent in Columbus, OH?Experience the life of living at Lexington Park Apartments, and be immersed in a world of comfort and convenience. Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.
COLUMBUS, OH
point2homes.com

Bent Tree Apartments

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. Award winning Bent Tree Apartments located in the heart of Dublin, offers best in class service, modern amenities, spacious luxury floor-plans, in an urban location at the heart of it all. Looking for an apartment that aligns with your unique style? Our apartments are designed with you in mind with every comfort considered. A thoughtful amenity package means you never have to venture beyond the residence to find solitude and excitement. We imagine the possibilities and deliver the experience, and it truly shows in our beautiful apartments and amenities. Come and explore the comfort and style waiting for you at our lovely apartment homes. Our residents LOVE living here! Here is where you NEED to be!For more photos and 3D tours, please visit us at https://www.apartments.com/bent-tree-apartments-columbus-oh/y6hvysr/
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

611 N 3rd Avenue

Beautifully updated ranch home on almost a 1/4 acre in Villa Park. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom, large laundry/mud room with new washer and dryer and cabinets for added storage, family room and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, countertop microwave, and under cabinet lighting. The living room, hallway and 2 of the bedrooms have hardwood flooring. The master has durable laminate flooring. The bathroom features granite top vanity, maple cabinetry, a medicine cabinet and heated travertine flooring. Fully fenced in spacious yard, 4 car garage, yes you read that correctly, a paver brick patio, firepit, and shed. Conveniently located. Trampoline will be removed before move in. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. All applicants 18+ over must complete an application and a credit, criminal and sex offender report, $40 per person. 640 credit, 1 month of paystubs and W-2 for previous year, pic of ID's.
VILLA PARK, IL
WSAZ

Sculptures added to nearly complete Slack Plaza

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three new sculptures have a home at Slack Plaza. Two sculptures are 16-feet tall, one playing the banjo and the other playing a fiddle. The third is a smaller dog next to the banjo player. Sculptor James Simon said he worked to make sure these statues...
CHARLESTON, WV
95.7 KEZJ

What Happens To The Grove Plaza Tree After Christmas?

How much do you know about the Grove Plaza Christmas Tree? After reading an article about the life of the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center in New York on Untapped New York, I was inspired to find out as much as I could about Boise's official Christmas Tree that sits downtown. The Rockefeller Center tree's wood is used to build houses for Habitat for Humanity. Each board has a picture of the tree and the year it was displayed. Unfortunately, the Grove Plaza tree's afterlife isn't quite as impressive. However, it does provide help for those in need.
BOISE, ID
point2homes.com

CROSSWINDS VILLAGE, LLC

We are excited to show you our great community so stop by and take a tour!Crosswinds Village offers a choice of five inviting floor plans each with a washer and dryer, dishwasher and built-in microwave.Crosswinds Villages' other amenities help make it a comfortable place to relax or entertain family and friends.You can enjoy using our clubhouse for those special occasions or melt away the stress in our refreshing swimming pool. Location! Location! Location! Close to everything, yet nothing comes close to Crosswinds Village. We are minutes to shopping dining, with quick access to I-270 and I-70, Galloway, Grove City, Hilliard and Downtown Columbus. Our convenient location makes our community the obvious choice...you deserve to enjoy the best!
ECONOMY
Newstalk KGVO

Colorful Christmas Lights in Hamilton

Here on the KLYQ home page, we wanted a little Christmas lighting. So, for the weekend, here are just a few of the many lawn displays throughout the town of Hamilton. Included are the three winning entries in the City of Hamilton Christmas Decorating Contest. A family tradition that is worth the time is a nighttime drive through your town, wherever you might be, and see the ways your neighbors have decorated their homes for the holidays.
HAMILTON, MT
point2homes.com

The Heights at Worthington Place

Located just steps away from dining and shopping at Worthington Mall, The Heights at Worthington Place offers world-class amenities in a prime location. Welcome to your new favorite place to call home.Residents at The Heights at Worthington Place get to experience living with everything they could want or need at their fingertips. The stylish one, two and three-bedroom apartments all come with a washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and more. The luxury living doesn t stop when you walk out of your apartment, the community also offers covered parking, a resort-style pool with a sundeck and a rooftop lounge. See for yourself what makes The Heights at Worthington Place the ideal community to call home.
REAL ESTATE
Frank Mastropolo

Ghost Signs of NYC: Village Plaza Hotel

The Village Plaza Hotel opened in 1960 on Washington Place, a tree-lined street in Greenwich Village. Its proximity to Washington Square Park and New York University belie the fact that the Village Plaza was a seedy single-room-occupancy welfare hotel. The Village Plaza was owned by Lawrence Meinwald, who also ran the equally squalid Allerton Hotel on West 23rd Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
townofbargersville.org

Legacy Plaza

The Legacy Plaza completed installation next to Town Hall in July 2016. As part of the project, residents can order a brick paver to be installed in the path. The paver has the option of having a message engraved on it. There are a variety of sizes and prices available, which can be found on the order formopens in a new window or at Town Hall. Return any completed forms with payment to Town Hall.
POLITICS
actionnews5.com

New restaurants coming to the Bluff City in 2022

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the new year comes a whole new host of restaurants and bars set to debut in the Bluff City. There are eight new places to be on the lookout for in 2022. The Commerical Appeal reports, this month Tonica, a Spanish-inspired bar and restaurant will...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy