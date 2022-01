The UCSB men's basketball home game against Cal Poly on Thursday night has been canceled due to the Cal Poly team being in COVID-19 protocols. For the Gauchos, it's their second straight Big West Conference game that will be declared a no contest, per updated guidelines from the Big West. Their game at UC Irvine last Saturday was canceled because UC Irvine was following protocols. Those games will not be rescheduled.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO