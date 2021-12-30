ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Weekly U.S. vinyl album sales break modern-era record, 'Billboard' reports

capradio.org
 5 days ago

ADELE: (Singing) Go easy on me, baby. MCCAMMON: Taylor Swift's "Red" also broke vinyl sales records. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WE ARE NEVER EVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER") TAYLOR SWIFT:...

www.capradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Vinyl Records Earn Biggest Sales Week in 30 Years

Vinyl albums sales just hit a new 30-year high as it sold 2.11 million records in the week ending December 23. According to reports, it marks the largest sales week since MRC Data began tracking vinyl numbers in 1991. The week of December 23 also became the first week that record sales surpassed 2 million, outdoing its previous record of 1.84 million in the week of December 24, 2020. The surge in vinyl records were up by 45% compared to its previous week due to Christmas shopping, with Adele’s 30 holding on to the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Vinyl Album charts for the fifth week in a row.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: Vinyl sales are at a high – but owning records is a pointless endeavour

Abba, not content with dominating the charts – and wedding playlists – for decades are also now responsible for a resurgence in the sale of vinyl records, which, according to the BBC, has reached its highest level in more than three decades.What’s going on? Vinyl is fragile and unreliable – it scratches easily and jumps irritatingly with any nearby vibrations. And it takes up space. So much space. I should know, a third of my dining room is dedicated to my husband’s precious LP collection. He’s travelled miles to record fairs and spent hours searching through hundreds of records...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Adele
nowdecatur.com

Kid Cudi Sets Rap Sales Record For Vinyl

Kid Cudi ends the year setting a record with the highest Rap sales for vinyl. According to Billboard, he sold 41,500 copies of Man on the Moon III, in December. That means he broke the record for the biggest vinyl sales week for both a male artist and a rap album – in Nielsen history.
MUSIC
BBC

Vinyl sales soared again in 2021, thanks to Abba

Albums by Adele, Abba and Ed Sheeran helped vinyl sales in the UK top five million for the first time since 1991. Almost a quarter of the albums bought this year (23%) were on vinyl, with Abba's Voyage the biggest-seller. It marks the format's 14th consecutive year of growth, with...
MUSIC
MSNBC

Protest music and vinyl records thrive in today’s 'streaming era'

Vinyl record sales doubled in 2021, showing the enduring interest in owning a physical record even in the streaming era. MSNBC’s Ari Melber shares some of his parents favorite records in this lighthearted segment over the holidays - from Dylan to Jimmy Cliff - and invites viewers to share their favorites with him on social media (@arimelber). Dec. 29, 2021.
MUSIC
UPI News

Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Singer-songrwriter Adele's 30 is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Juice WRLD's Fighting Demons, followed by Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) at No. 3, Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 4 and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour at No. 5.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Album Sales#Vinyl#Record Sales#Billboard#Song#Copyright Npr
mxdwn.com

Last Weeks Vinyl Sales Reach 30- Year High

According to Billboard, during the week of December 23, Americans bought 2.11 million vinyl records. It is the biggest sales record since they started being tracked by SoundScan in 1991. The top selling leaders include Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen with 41,500 copies and Adele’s 30 selling 59,000 copies. Cudi took to Instagram to thank his fans by saying, “This is HUGE. I wanna thank everyone who went out and copped the vinyl! This is all because of YOU! I LOVE YOU ALL,”. This also makes Adele’s 30 5th week in a row topping the charts of Billboard’s weekly Vinyl Albums charts. 2021 is the second year where vinyl has outsold CDs with 2020 being the first year CDs were outsold in 34 years. The RIAA reported on the trend back in September of 2020 and again earlier this year in February where they reported that vinyl record sales have increased by 30% during the pandemic. This demand for vinyl could be at risk due to lack of supply from a combination of issues such as the vinyl manufacturing plant Apollo Masters being destroyed in a massive fire and artists such as Adele and Billie Eilies pushing supply to their limits. These events have caused Napalm Records and Austorvinyl to team up in a strategic business relationship to increase capacity for vinyl manufacturing. With Austrovinyl being the top vinyl pressing plant in all of Europe and Napalm Records being one of the top Rock and Metal record labels, the duo hope to work together to establish a brand new vinyl pressing plant. Along with increasing the supply of vinyl the two hope to provide a sense of community within the music industry in Europe by providing a clear view into the manufacturing process. The plan is to let viewers experience the manufacturing process first hand and then allow them to listen to freshly pressed vinyls at a club or cafe.
ENTERTAINMENT
liveforlivemusic.com

Weekly U.S. Vinyl Sales Chart Best Week Since 1991

This past week saw the highest-charting week in U.S. vinyl sales since 1991 when MRC Data began digitally tracking music sales. As reported by Billboard, the sale of nearly 2.11 million vinyl LPs was largely fueled by holiday shopping. The week ending December 23rd marked the first time in the...
MUSIC
capradio.org

What was the best album of 2021? It depends which critic you ask

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. There wasn't much consensus among the nation's music critics about which was the best album of 2021. We'll hear a few of the choices. Transcript. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. What was the best album of 2021? Well, there doesn't seem to be a...
MUSIC
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Masicka Spends Third Week On Billboard With Debut Album ‘438’

Dancehall star Masicka’s debut album 438 continues its streak on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for the third week since its debut on December 3. The album currently holds the No. 10 spot on the sales and streams chart, after debuting at No. 2 then dropped to No. 4 last week.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
thisis50.com

Eminem Still Breaking Records With The Most Albums With 1 Billion Streams on Spotify

Eminem will forever be 50 Cent’s favorite white boy and the world can’t get enough of him either. According to Chart Data, his The Slim Shady LP (1999) has officially made him the first artist with 11 of his albums to achieve over 1 billion streams on Spotify. The other albums to join the ranks are The Marshall Mathers LP, The Eminem Show, Encore, Relapse, Recovery, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Revival, Kamikaze, Music To Be Murdered By and Curtain Call.
MUSIC
Soompi

TWICE Returns To Top 40 Of Billboard 200 As “Formula Of Love: O+T=<3" Breaks Record For Highest-Charting Album By Female K-Pop Act In Its 6th Week

TWICE has made Billboard history with their latest album!. On December 29 local time, Billboard announced that TWICE’s third studio album “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” had climbed back up its Top 200 Albums chart (its weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States) for the week ending on January 1.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Vinyl Just Had Its Biggest Sales Week In Decades

Vinyl just had its best sales week in decades. Billboard reports that Americans bought 2.11 million vinyl records in the week ending on December 23, the biggest sales week — and the first time that vinyl sales have broken two million — since SoundScan began tracking music sales in 1991.
ENTERTAINMENT
capradio.org

Winnie-the-Pooh and more works will enter the public domain tomorrow

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. On January 1, 2022, thousands of creative works will go into the public domain in the U.S., including famous creations like Winnie-the-Pooh, Bambi, and a trove of early sound recordings. Transcript. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. With the new year comes a new crop...
MOVIES
HipHopDX.com

Kid Cudi Makes History As 'MOTM III' Smashes Vinyl Sales Records: 'This Is HUGE'

Kid Cudi‘s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen finally arrived on vinyl earlier this month — and it’s made a big splash. According to Billboard, the album sold 41,500 vinyl copies in the last week, making it the fourth best-selling album of the period behind only Adele’s 30, Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) and Bo Burnham’s Inside (The Songs).
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy