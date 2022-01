Things have not gone well for the Boston Celtics thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. They are struggling to find an identity, which has led to some uneven performances. It is certainly disappointing for the franchise as they have cornerstones in young All-Stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Brown has missed some time with injuries this season, but there should still be enough to keep the team afloat around Tatum. Unfortunately, that has not been the case.

