12/30/2021 - Persons Shot at 339 Edgewood Ave SE

On Tuesday December 28, 2021, at around 9:15am officers were dispatched to the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW and Bankhead Court NW on a report of a kidnapping. On scene officers found the victim, a UPS driver, and other UPS employees. The reporting party told officers that the victim had been driving a UPS tractor-trailer from a nearby facility. At around 3:30am, while the truck was stopped at a traffic light, a person armed with a firearm got into the vehicle and forced the victim to drive to Bankhead Ct. Once there the suspect, along with others, tied the victim up and stole cargo from the tractor trailer. Once the tractor-trailer was reported overdue the company tracked it to the Bankhead Ct area and found the driver, un-injured, inside the trailer. Robbery investigators responded and are beginning their investigation.
Comments / 0