Public Safety

12/30/2021 - Persons Shot at 339 Edgewood Ave SE

 4 days ago

On Thursday December 30, 2021, at around 1:45am officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital on a report of two walk-in patients with gunshot wounds. At the...

12/22/2021 - Persons Shot at 1575 Elleby Rd SE

On Tuesday December 21, 2021, at around 11:45pm officers responded to 1575 Elleby Rd SE on a report of a person shot. Two male victims, one 19 and one 15, were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation found that the victims had been involved in a dispute with a group of males at another location. The victims returned to the Elleby Rd location and several hours later unknown suspect(s) fired shots at the house hitting the two victims. No other injuries were reported, and the investigation is continuing.
12/20/21 Person Shot 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE

Preliminary information: On December 20th, 2021 at approximately 7:40PM, Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 2424 Piedmont Rd. NE. Upon arrival, officers were advised that an adult male victim with apparent gunshot wounds had been transported by a private party to a local hospital for treatment. The male was listed in stable condition upon arrival to the hospital. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Person Shot: 1783 Johnson Rd NW

Preliminary Information: On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 6:40 PM, officers responded to a person shot at 1783 Johnson Rd NW. Upon arrival, officers located a 2-year-old male victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the ankle. The child was transport to a local hospital for treatment alert, conscious and breathing. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident as the investigation continues.
Suspects sought in double homicide at Philadelphia gentlemen's club

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities have identified two suspects wanted in a double homicide that happened outside a Philadelphia gentlemen's club on Tuesday. Investigators say a 32-year-old man and a 42-year-old man suffered fatal gunshot wounds when an argument turned deadly in the parking lot of Club Risqué on Tacony Street around 2:30 a.m.
San Jose Police Investigate Double Shooting Near Rosemary Gardens Neighborhood

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are at the scene of a shooting near the city’s Rosemary Gardens neighborhood Monday night that left two people injured, according to authorities. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of N. 1st Street in San Jose, not far from I-880 and Mineta San Jose International Airport. Police arrived and found One male and one female victim. The San Jose Police Department Media Relations Twitter account posted about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. The time of the call was shortly after 6 p.m. Units are currently at the scene of a double shooting in the 1300 block of N. 1st St. One male and one female victim. Unknown suspect or motive. Please avoid the area while we conduct this investigation. TOC 6:04 PM pic.twitter.com/7R6FDJudZe — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 4, 2022 Police said the two victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said the suspect and motive are currently unknown.
Coroner’s Office Identifies 2 Victims Shot And Killed Friday In Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – The coroner’s office on Sunday released the names of a man and a woman found shot to death in a Lancaster home. The man, Frankie Johnson, was 29 years old, and the woman, Channel Anderson, was 30. The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1100 block of W. Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not provide any suspect information.
12/26/2021 - Person Shot at 441 Cleveland Ave SW

On Sunday December 26, 2021, at around 11:10pm officers responded to 441 Cleveland Ave SW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found the victim, a 52-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was alert and conscious and was taken to the hospital. The victim told officers he had been walking when he heard a gunshot and was hit. The investigation is continuing.
12/28/2021 - Armed Robbery/Kidnapping on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW

On Tuesday December 28, 2021, at around 9:15am officers were dispatched to the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW and Bankhead Court NW on a report of a kidnapping. On scene officers found the victim, a UPS driver, and other UPS employees. The reporting party told officers that the victim had been driving a UPS tractor-trailer from a nearby facility. At around 3:30am, while the truck was stopped at a traffic light, a person armed with a firearm got into the vehicle and forced the victim to drive to Bankhead Ct. Once there the suspect, along with others, tied the victim up and stole cargo from the tractor trailer. Once the tractor-trailer was reported overdue the company tracked it to the Bankhead Ct area and found the driver, un-injured, inside the trailer. Robbery investigators responded and are beginning their investigation.
Person Shot: 165 Courtland St NE

Preliminary Information: On Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at approximately 8:26 PM, officers responded to a person shot at 165 Courtland St NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transport to a local hospital for treatment alert, conscious and breathing. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident as the investigation continues.
12/31/21 Homicide at 1770 Bolton Rd. NW

On 12/31/21 at approximately 11am, Atlanta Police officers patrolling in Northwest Atlanta observed a suspicious vehicle parked near 1770 Bolton Rd. Upon investigation of the vehicle, officers located a deceased adult male inside. A preliminary investigation shows the victim sustained apparent gunshot wounds. The Homicide Unit has taken lead on the investigation and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
12/29/2021 - Death Investigation at 1864 Madrona St NW

On Wednesday December 29, 2021, at around 11:45pm officers responded to 1864 Madrona St NW. On scene officers found a deceased 51-year-old male with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The investigation is ongoing but preliminary information indicates the wound was self-inflicted. Please keep in mind that this is...
2909 Campbellton Road Shooting Investigation

On January 1, 2022, at around 6:45 PM, officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 2909 Campbellton Road in Southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located an 18-year-old male who appeared to have been shot, He was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was outside when he heard several shots fired and was struck. The victim advised he did not see anyone and did not know who shot him. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify anyone involved. At this time, the investigation continues.
Shooting Investigation at 370 Northside Drive

On January 2, 2022, at around 3:00 AM, officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 370 Northside Drive in Northwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located a female victim who appeared to have been shot. Initial examination indicated she had been struck in the hand and ear. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim, a teenage female, and a number of other teenagers were at the location for a party. It appears the apartment is a short-term rental. While there a male discharged a firearm and the victim was struck. Investigators are working to determine the details surrounding the incident. At this time, the investigation continues.
Man In Custody After Shooting Girl In Congress Hotel

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is in custody after shooting a 17-year-old girl at the Congress Plaza Hotel in the Loop Friday night, according to authorities. Around 10:29 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the hotel on the 500 block of South Michigan and found a 17-year-old girl who suffered three gunshot wounds to the leg. The victim was transported to Northwestern Hospital where she is listed in good condition. An 18-year-old man was on the scene and taken into custody. A weapon was recovered and Area Three detectives are investigating. Police said the incident appears to be domestic.
241 Troy Street Stabbing Investigation

On January 1, 2022, at around 3:15 AM, officers were dispatched to a person stabbed call at 241 Troy Street in Northwest Atlanta. Upon arrival officers found an adult female who appeared to have been stabbed. The victim advised she had been in a dispute with her girlfriend and the dispute escalated to her being stabbed. Officers located the suspect nearby and took her into custody without incident. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The suspect, 36-year-old Tasandra Whatson, was charged with aggravated assault and taken to the Fulton County Jail.
Langford Parkway / Sylvan Road Shooting Investigation

On January 2, 2022, at around 2:30 PM, officers were dispatched to a person shot call in the area of Langford Parkway and Sylvan Road in Southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim was driving east on Langford Parkway when another vehicle pulled beside him and fired multiple times at him. Preliminary information also suggests the victim was the intended target of the shooting. Investigators are gathering information and working to identify anyone involved in this incident. At this time, the investigation continues.
Rape suspect found dead

SANDUSKY — Police said a man accused of sex crimes involving a child, who walked away from the Erie County Courthouse in the middle of his trial on Monday, was found dead later in the day. Denando Dante, 41, of Campbell Street in Sandusky, died of an apparent self-inflicted...
