Omicron is, apparently, everywhere — just in time for the holiday season. The variant has exploded in recent weeks, including here in Massachusetts, where it's now responsible for the majority of new COVID infections. People are worried about what it means for holiday travel and beyond. Dr. Bruce Walker, director of the Ragon Institute of Mass General Hospital at MIT and Harvard, joined Arun Rath on GBH’s All Things Considered to discuss how to mitigate risk for the holidays and why Walker believes the US is about to enter the most “severe phase of this pandemic thus far.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO