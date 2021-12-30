The FDA Approved Inclisiran – Now What?

According to a news release, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has just approved inclisiran (Leqvio; Novartis), a small interfering RNA (siRNA) administered twice yearly, for the patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) who need additional low-density lipoprotein (LDL) lowering despite maximally tolerated statins and...
HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is the virus capable of attacking our body’s immune system, and it made a lot of victims throughout history. The World Health Organization (WHO) informs that only in 2020, roughly 680,000 people died worldwide because of diseases related to HIV. Until recently, it seemed impossible...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an oral COVID-19 treatment showing great promise in trials. This will make it the first oral treatment for COVID-19 to be approved in the United States. The final analysis from the trial showed...
WASHINGTON (CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 in high-risk individuals age 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds.
This is the first antiviral COVID-19 pill authorized for ill people to take at home, before they get sick enough to be hospitalized.
“Today’s authorization of PAXLOVID represents another tremendous example of how science will help us ultimately defeat this pandemic, which, even two years in, continues to disrupt and devastate lives across the world. This breakthrough therapy, which has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths and can...
Rinvoq becomes available to a huge swath of psoriatic arthritis patients seeking a second-line treatment. Some quick math shows this new indication will likely fall just short of $1 billion blockbuster status. AbbVie still appears to be an undervalued, high-income play for investors. On Dec. 14, the U.S. Food and...
Vasostrict had a market value of $786 million in 2020. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has received the Food and Drug Administration's nod for vasopressin. The product is the generic of Vasostrict. It is indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock (e.g., postcardiotomy or sepsis) who remain hypotensive despite fluids...
FDA finally approved inclisiran (Leqvio), making it the first small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapy to hit the market for reducing LDL cholesterol, Novartis announced on Wednesday. The PCSK9 inhibitor was handed an indication as an adjunct to diet and maximally-tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with clinical atherosclerotic...
The FDA has authorized a second pill to fight the effects of COVID-19. The pill made by Merck, called molnupiravir, disrupts the genetic sequencing of COVID, thus mitigating its effects and the likelihood of hospitalization. The pill is expected to be highly effective against Omicron. At-risk patients, like the elderly or obese, will most likely be advised by doctors to take four pills twice a day for five days if they have COVID. The government plans to buy enough of the Merck pills to treat over 3 million patients. The approval comes a day after the FDA gave the green light to a similar pill made by Pfizer. Studies showed that Pfizer’s pill is more effective and has fewer side effects than Merck’s. As reported by the Associated Press, Pfizer’s pill reduced hospitalizations by 90 percent, compared to Merck’s 30 percent.
The FDA has approved the first anti-viral pill to treat Covid-19 at home, and it could keep thousands out of the hospital. Called Paxlovid, and developed by Pfizer, the drug is taken twice a day for five days in combination with another medicine called ritonavir, which is a generic antiviral.
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Toni Choueiri, MD, discusses the impact the approval of adjuvant pembrolizumab has had on the RCC space. In Mid-November, the FDA approved adjuvant pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for renal cell carcinoma (RCC). It is one of only 2 FDA approved agents with such an indication. Approval...
The approval of Vyvgart is the first for a therapy designed to reduce pathogenic IgGs, an underlying driver of gMG. The FDA has approved efgartigimod alfa-fcab (Vyvgart, argenx SE) for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. This makes efgartigimod...
Privately held Leo Pharma Inc. has worked its way through a complete response letter issued in April to see the FDA approve Adbry (tralokinumab-ldrm) for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults. The CRL noted FDA requests for additional data related to the device component, a prefilled syringe of tralokinumab, but it did not request new efficacy or safety data related to the drug product formulation. In April and on Dec. 28, the company did not provide details on the device-related data that were requested.
Youths ages 12 to 15 years old can now get a COVID-19 booster after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended its emergency-use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA announced the decision Monday, Jan. 3, along with two other changes regarding the Pfizer vaccine: reducing the time between...
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved use of the Pfizer booster for children as young as 12 years old on Monday. The extra shot was recommended for children 12-15 years old if enough time has passed since their second dose. Final approval for this shot for younger teens...
Mifepristone and misoprostol — the drugs that enduce abortion until 11 weeks of pregnancy — now are accessible via mail. For Vermont, this could mean more seamless abortion access in rural parts of the state, but some say they are concerned about safety.
Read the story on VTDigger here: FDA approves the abortion pill by mail. What does that mean for Vermont?.
The FDA approved the steroidogenesis inhibitor levoketoconazole for adults with Cushing’s syndrome for whom surgery is not an option or has not been curative, according to an industry press release. The approval of levoketoconazole (Recorlev, Xeris Biopharma) follows positive efficacy and safety results from the multinational phase 3 SONICS...
This holiday season, people with presbyopia or age-related blurry near vision have a new option to manage their condition, thanks to VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCL ophthalmic solution) 1.25%, a first-of-its-kind, once-daily prescription eye drop to treat presbyopia in adults. Nearly 128 million Americans, or roughly half of the U.S. adult...
TUESDAY, Dec. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Vyvgart (efgartigimod), a neonatal Fc receptor blocker (FcRn), was approved to treat generalized myasthenia gravis in adults who test positive for the anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced late Friday. Part of a new class of medication, Vyvgart...
The US Food and Drug Administration has green-lighted two new indications for rivaroxaban (Xarelto; Bayer/Janssen) in pediatric populations. The first allows the direct oral anticoagulant (DOAC) to be given as tablets or oral suspension for the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE), and as prophylaxis for recurrent VTE, in children under age 18, provided they have had at least 5 days of injectable or IV VTE treatment. This approval is supported by data from the EINSTEIN-Jr trial, in which signs or symptoms of recurrent VTE occurred in 1.2% of children treated with body weight-adjusted rivaroxaban versus 3% of children given heparin or vitamin K antagonists.
Despite being the seventh adalimumab biosimilar approved in the United States, there are none on the market yet. The FDA has approved a seventh adalimumab biosimilar, Yusimry, which is developed by Coherus BioSciences. Yusimry is indicated for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn disease,...
Med Sci Monit. 2022 Jan 1;28:e935952. doi: 10.12659/MSM.935952. On 4th November 2021, the first oral antiviral drug for COVID-19, molnupiravir (Lagevrio®), received full regulatory approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK. Molnupiravir is an orally bioavailable antiviral drug for use at home when a SARS-CoV-2 test is positive. On 22nd December 2022, the FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the oral antiviral drug, nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid®) for adults and children with mild and moderate COVID-19 at increased risk of progression to severe COVID-19. These regulatory drug approvals come at a crucial time when new variants of concern of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are spreading rapidly. Although the FDA approved remdesivir (Veklury®) on 22nd October 2020 for use in adults and children for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization, its use has been limited by the requirement for intravenous administration in a healthcare facility. The four FDA-approved therapeutic neutralizing monoclonal antibodies, imdevimab, bamlanivimab, etesevimab, and casirivimab are costly and also require medically-supervised intravenous administration. The availability of effective, low-cost oral antiviral drugs available in a community setting that can be used at an early stage of SARS-CoV-2 infection is now a priority in controlling COVID-19. An increasing number of repurposed antiviral drugs are currently under investigation or in the early stages of regulatory approval. This Editorial aims to present an update on the current status of orally bioavailable antiviral drug treatments for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Comments / 0