Review: Firestone Walker Propagator Series Vic Secret

We wrap up 2021 with a look at the final two special edition expressions of Booker’s Bourbon for the year, 2021-03 and 2021-04. Let’s see how they compare. Booker’s Bourbon “Bardstown Batch” 2021-03 – Aged 6 years, 5 months, 0 days; named for obvious inspiration. The nose here is toasty but not overt with char, letting sweeter notes of caramel, vanilla, and dark chocolate do more of the heavy lifting. It’s surprisingly mouth-watering as you tuck into the palate, where a load of fruit — raspberry and cherry — leads the way. A bit hot on first blush, the whiskey quickly floods the senses with more chocolate and vanilla, plus a touch of cola. A bit of an herbal pop lingers on the finish, along with a little red pepper that takes you on a nice little ride from sweet to heat. A favorite expression in this now epic lineup. 125.5 proof. A.

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO