Beaumont, CA - On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Beaumont Police Department conducted a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Oak Valley Parkway at Noble Creek Park. As a result, 500 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, two vehicles were towed and seven citations were issued. Officers also made two arrests with the first being for possession of methamphetamine and the second arrest was for a DUI driver who had 10 previous DUI arrests.

BEAUMONT, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO