The Los Angeles Lakers kicked off 2022 with a win, albeit an ugly one as they hung on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves at home, 108-103, to get back to .500 at 19-19. The reason it was so difficult for the Lakers was because they were thoroughly out-rebounded in the contest with the Timberwolves dominating them 56-28 on the glass. Minnesota had 20 offensive rebounds compared to just four for the Lakers, which led to them getting 17 more shot attempts in the game.

