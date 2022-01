Placer County officials are still searching for a skier that was reported missing Saturday near the Northstar California Resort area. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year old Rory Angelotta was reported missing just before 10 p.m. on Christmas Day. His friends say he was going skiing before meeting up with them for dinner. Angelotta did not make it to his dinner plans that night and his friends reported him missing. Law enforcement investigators believe Angelotta was wearing a navy blue Fly Low Jacket,a blue helmet and black ski goggles. Along with the Sheriff’s office, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Nevada County Search and Rescue and Northstar Ski Patrol responded for the search. KCRA reports Angelotta is an experienced skier and he may have brought avalanche gear with him.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO