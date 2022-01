I sincerely hope you all enjoyed your New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. I hope, if you didn’t pay to watch or weren’t being paid to watch yesterday’s Blackhawks game against the Predators, that you spent it doing something else. Maybe you were with friends and/or family, maybe you went out in the snow, maybe you just sat in a chair and stared at the wall. All would have been better options than spending your afternoon seeing the Blackhawks get trounced 6-1 in Nashville.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO