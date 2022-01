Astronomers have managed to link the properties of the inner planets of our solar system with our cosmic history: with the emergence of ring structures in the swirling disk of gas and dust in which these planets were formed. The rings are associated with basic physical properties such as the transition from an outer region where ice can form where water can only exist as water vapor. The astronomers made use of a spread of simulation to explore different possibilities of inner planet evolution. Our solar system's inner regions are a rare, but possible outcome of that evolution. The results have been published in Nature Astronomy.

ASTRONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO