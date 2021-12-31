Start 2022 off on the right foot

If you've ever hosted loved ones during the holidays, you know how much thought and care goes into preparing your home ahead of their arrival. Decorating your space, adding candles and votives for ambience, polishing your silverware, and stocking bathrooms and bedrooms with necessary items are likely a few things on your to-do list. However, when the holiday season is over, it's important to dedicate the same amount of time to repackaging and restocking your hosting essentials. When the next celebration (a birthday, an impromptu engagement party, yet another holiday) rolls around, you will be ready to go—and you won't need to spend time looking for a missing set of utensils or replacing wine-stained linens. Understanding exactly what to check post-holidays is a great place to start, which is why we tapped several experts; ahead, they note how to refresh your entertainment arsenal in the new year to keep your collection in tip-top shape.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 3 DAYS AGO