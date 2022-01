Oklahoma State Election Board, Dec. 22 – Absentee ballot applications are now available for the 2022 Election Year. If you received absentee ballots by mail in 2021 and would like to continue receiving ballots by mail, you will need to complete a new absentee ballot application for 2022. You can request absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal. Absentee ballot applications are also available for download on the State Election Board website or by contacting your County Election Board.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO