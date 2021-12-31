Fishing Report for December 29, 2021 Trout season is in full swing

Can you believe it’s Christmas week and the fishing still remains good?. In a blink of an eye, it seems like it was yesterday I was on Jamaica Bay in early April catching striped bass in the back bay. Where did this year go, you gotta ask yourself? I pulled the big boat out the other day and as approached the shipyard passing all the familiar points along the shore it was kind of sad looking back at the past year. Now as I prepare the skiff for Florida in hopes of snook and tarpon bending my rod I’m restless and actually daydreaming about this upcoming spring. Hopefully, the winter will be mild and we’ll have an early run.

