Fishing Report for December 29, 2021 Trout season is in full swing

Tip of the week: According to castawaysontheriver.com, the current always triggers how fish feed. Currents can come from strong winter winds and tides. Fish like to swim on the down tide and the wind side of a point that has a current sweeping across it. Position yourself accordingly to catch fish in cooler weather.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today commercial and recreational fishing seasons for the new year. Commercial fishing seasons for gray triggerfish and greater amberjack will open in Mississippi waters on January 1st. The recreational season for red grouper will open in Mississippi waters on January 1st. The recreational...
Fishing on Lake Conroe is good with the cooler weather. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running 63.15 degrees according to the SJRA. The water at this time is clear in the main lake and the level is 199.81 feet. The City of Houston Diversion(COH) is 0 CFS, the Ground Reduction Plan(GRP) is 14.92 CFS and 0 CFS is being released from the Lake according to the San Jacinto River Authority.
Big Hole River anglers fishing between Maiden Rock and Browne’s Bridge will be able to get on the water earlier in 2022 but have to get off sooner. The change comes after the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission decided on Monday to alter a decision it had made in August.
After an unsuccessful duck hunt, Jared Serigné joins Kevin Drury with Limitless Waterfowl on a speckled trout fishing trip in Venice. Serigné also show how to make a speckled trout po’boy recipe with buffalo sauce, crabmeat and ranch dressing. You can check out more hunting and fishing...
RALEIGH, N.C. (Dec. 21, 2021) - The holidays are here, and so are North Carolina’s most popular hunting days. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally very active hunting days, and with people continuing to recreate outdoors due to COVID-19, wildlife law enforcement officers at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission expect this year will be no exception.
On the south end… Ice fishing is going strong on Lake of the Woods. As the ice thickens, resorts / outfitters start increasing weight limits. Each area of the lake can have very different ice conditions, check ahead based on where you access the lake. Stay on marked ice roads, trails, etc.
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for December 24, 2021. Weather effects on fishing. We have the last quarter moon phase...
Can you believe it’s Christmas week and the fishing still remains good?. In a blink of an eye, it seems like it was yesterday I was on Jamaica Bay in early April catching striped bass in the back bay. Where did this year go, you gotta ask yourself? I pulled the big boat out the other day and as approached the shipyard passing all the familiar points along the shore it was kind of sad looking back at the past year. Now as I prepare the skiff for Florida in hopes of snook and tarpon bending my rod I’m restless and actually daydreaming about this upcoming spring. Hopefully, the winter will be mild and we’ll have an early run.
Fishing in Tampa Bay right now can be fun but annoying with the low tides and wind effect. Understanding the weather and the influence it has on the tides is paramount to a productive and great fishing trip. The falling tide and heavy north wind will create significantly lower tides than anticipated from the tide charts. Please be even more attentive to your surrounding weather patterns when using your tide charts. Warning, you might get stuck during extremely low tides.
The ice fishing season for trout on inland lakes located entirely within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness opens Saturday, Jan. 1. Stream trout and lake trout can be caught by anglers willing to brave the cold temperatures expected this weekend in the BWCA. The high temperature for the Mid-Gunflint Trail area on the opening day of the trout season is below zero. Overnight lows on New Year’s Eve and Saturday night are expected to be in the high teens below zero or 20-below zero, possibly colder. Wind chill values will make these temperatures feel even colder.
Things have been busy hereabouts lately, and as a result, I have been suffering greatly in the fishing department. There just hasn’t been time to get out on the water. That is bad for my disposition and possibly impacts my hairline too, a heavy-duty one-two punch. Clearly, something had to be done.
April Fool’s Day 2015 was just another routine day for us. Late that afternoon I parked the car above Dripstone Cliffs and headed towards Casuarina Beach. Even though you can’t swim in the Northern Territory’s coastal seas because of crocodiles and stingers, I loved the beaches and would run with my Tenterfield terrier, Finn, most evenings.
While many have been hoping for a good snow year to help the Lake Tahoe region for the ski season, the last week of storms may have been too much of a good thing. South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook joined Karma to talk about the community digging out after a record snowstorm.
2021 is in the books and as we look back on a year filled with extreme weather across the nation, we can add Boston to that list of extremes as well! With a mean temperature of 54.4 degrees at Logan Airport, it was enough to overtake the previous record (which only stood for nine years) of 54.2 degrees from 2012, making 2021 the warmest year on record!
While the weather forecast anticipates clearer days over the holiday weekend, Placer County officials are urging travelers to be aware of current conditions and challenges in the foothill communities and the North Lake Tahoe region. County crews and partner agencies are continuing to clear roads from nearly 10 feet of...
Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… party season at Colorado’s Rib & Chop House! Are you looking for a place to take your family or staff for a Christmas party this year? Rib & Chop House can accommodate your special event, from intimate private dinners to large gatherings. Come celebrate and let them take care of the cooking.
Comments / 0