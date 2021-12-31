ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishing Report for December 29, 2021 Trout season is in full swing

 3 days ago

FT. GIBSON: December 27. Elevation above normal, water 43 and murky. For current...

Ocala Star Banner

North-Central Florida fishing report

Tip of the week: According to castawaysontheriver.com, the current always triggers how fish feed. Currents can come from strong winter winds and tides. Fish like to swim on the down tide and the wind side of a point that has a current sweeping across it. Position yourself accordingly to catch fish in cooler weather.
HOBBIES
wxxv25.com

Commercial and recreational fishing season opens

The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources announced today commercial and recreational fishing seasons for the new year. Commercial fishing seasons for gray triggerfish and greater amberjack will open in Mississippi waters on January 1st. The recreational season for red grouper will open in Mississippi waters on January 1st. The recreational...
HOBBIES
yourconroenews.com

Lake Conroe Fishing Report

Fishing on Lake Conroe is good with the cooler weather. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running 63.15 degrees according to the SJRA. The water at this time is clear in the main lake and the level is 199.81 feet. The City of Houston Diversion(COH) is 0 CFS, the Ground Reduction Plan(GRP) is 14.92 CFS and 0 CFS is being released from the Lake according to the San Jacinto River Authority.
CONROE, TX
louisianasportsman.com

Speckled trout fishing in the Mississippi River

After an unsuccessful duck hunt, Jared Serigné joins Kevin Drury with Limitless Waterfowl on a speckled trout fishing trip in Venice. Serigné also show how to make a speckled trout po’boy recipe with buffalo sauce, crabmeat and ranch dressing. You can check out more hunting and fishing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ncwildlife.org

‘Tis The Season for Hunting and Fishing

RALEIGH, N.C. (Dec. 21, 2021) - The holidays are here, and so are North Carolina’s most popular hunting days. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are traditionally very active hunting days, and with people continuing to recreate outdoors due to COVID-19, wildlife law enforcement officers at the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission expect this year will be no exception.
DRINKS
lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Fishing Report 12.20.2021

On the south end… Ice fishing is going strong on Lake of the Woods. As the ice thickens, resorts / outfitters start increasing weight limits. Each area of the lake can have very different ice conditions, check ahead based on where you access the lake. Stay on marked ice roads, trails, etc.
HOBBIES
fox13news.com

Fishing Report: Christmas 2021

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. - Every Friday morning, Captain Dylan Hubbard of Hubbard's Marina joins Good Day to fill viewers in on his fishing forecast as we head into the weekend. Here is his fishing report for December 24, 2021. Weather effects on fishing. We have the last quarter moon phase...
Wave of Long Island

Rockaway Fishing Report

Can you believe it’s Christmas week and the fishing still remains good?. In a blink of an eye, it seems like it was yesterday I was on Jamaica Bay in early April catching striped bass in the back bay. Where did this year go, you gotta ask yourself? I pulled the big boat out the other day and as approached the shipyard passing all the familiar points along the shore it was kind of sad looking back at the past year. Now as I prepare the skiff for Florida in hopes of snook and tarpon bending my rod I’m restless and actually daydreaming about this upcoming spring. Hopefully, the winter will be mild and we’ll have an early run.
ospreyobserver.com

Fish This! Fishing Report; January 2022

Fishing in Tampa Bay right now can be fun but annoying with the low tides and wind effect. Understanding the weather and the influence it has on the tides is paramount to a productive and great fishing trip. The falling tide and heavy north wind will create significantly lower tides than anticipated from the tide charts. Please be even more attentive to your surrounding weather patterns when using your tide charts. Warning, you might get stuck during extremely low tides.
HOBBIES
WTIP

Ice fishing for trout opens New Year's Day for lakes located entirely within BWCA

The ice fishing season for trout on inland lakes located entirely within the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness opens Saturday, Jan. 1. Stream trout and lake trout can be caught by anglers willing to brave the cold temperatures expected this weekend in the BWCA. The high temperature for the Mid-Gunflint Trail area on the opening day of the trout season is below zero. Overnight lows on New Year’s Eve and Saturday night are expected to be in the high teens below zero or 20-below zero, possibly colder. Wind chill values will make these temperatures feel even colder.
HOBBIES
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Trout fishing on the Chattahoochee River

Things have been busy hereabouts lately, and as a result, I have been suffering greatly in the fishing department. There just hasn’t been time to get out on the water. That is bad for my disposition and possibly impacts my hairline too, a heavy-duty one-two punch. Clearly, something had to be done.
HOBBIES
NECN

