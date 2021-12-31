ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

ask this old house

nhpbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Tool Lab, Nathan explains what different table saw blade types are used for; Ross extends WiFi service in a house; Richard replaces a faulty tub drain; the team shares their...

nhpbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 HOM

88-Year-Old Underwear Was Found Inside the Walls of an Old Maine House

I am proud to present that we have uncovered the answer to the age-old question, Boxers or Briefs? Well, it's boxers. A house in Lewiston, recently bought by my wife and I has proved to not only be old but also full of very interesting surprises. When you buy an old house you do tend to think of what you may find inside. Whether it's a treasure, old coins, money, or even bones, you imagine these things but no one expected what was found.
MAINE STATE
offbeat.com

Camile Baudoin, This Old House (Independent)

Funny how the deep freeze COVID-19 put on the New Orleans music scene ended up scrambling reality. When the Radiators announced, they would stop touring in 2010 everyone assumed the band had broken up but the fans showed enough tenacity to convince the band to reunite for annual New Orleans reunions at Tipitina’s and Jazz Fest started booking them again. During the pandemic slowdown the Radiators played a live streaming reunion show at Tipitina’s, released a new live album, and last November played two rocking nights at the Civic Theater. Now the band continues its reunion shows in January at Tips and the Radiators feel as relevant as ever.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nhpbs.org

Earth Emergency

Explore how environmental feedback loops are amplifying global warming and what we can do about it. Narrated by Richard Gere, this revealing film asks whether we are approaching a point of no return or if we have the will and vision to act now. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Old House#Wifi
Radar Online.com

Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Drops Divorce Lawyer, His Brother Will Represent Him In Court Amid Dementia Battle

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne’s divorce from Tom Girardi is taking an interesting turn as the once-respected lawyer has decided to have his brother represent him. Article continues below advertisement. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Robert Girardi, who is currently Tom’s conservator, informed the...
RELATIONSHIPS
TVOvermind

Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Shades Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett’s Skills In The Bedroom

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have always had a somewhat volatile relationship, especially before she quit drinking. In 2018, after keeping their relationship tightly under wraps at first, Randall popped the question in Cabo San Lucas. While their wedding was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, the couple did welcome a daughter […] The post Lala Kent Shades Ex-Fiancé Randall Emmett’s Skills In The Bedroom appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Take a Look at Gizelle Bryant’s Beautiful Christmas Tree

Gizelle Bryant is bringing some holiday cheer to her Maryland home. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently took to Instagram to share a first look at her gorgeous Christmas tree. Gizelle decked out her stunning tree with some help from her daughters, as captured in a sweet new...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Noella Bergener Admits Getting With James Bergener While He Was Married To Someone Else

Like any newbie cast member, Noella Bergener was expected to bring the drama and solidify her spot on the Real Housewives of Orange County.  Even this early into Season 17, this girl is clearly bringing it.  She’s ready to take on returning OC queen Heather Dubrow, and has no problem calling out a bitch for […] The post Noella Bergener Admits Getting With James Bergener While He Was Married To Someone Else appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Allan Larson Dies: Father Of Playwright Jonathan Larson And Caretaker Of Legacy

Allan Larson, father of Jonathan Larson and a dedicated caretaker of the Rent playwright’s legacy, has died. His death was announced last night on Twitter by Lin-Manuel Miranda, director of the 2021 Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical Tick, Tick…Boom! Additional details were not immediately available. “Faced with unimaginable loss, he made his son’s legacy his life’s work,” Miranda said in the announcement. “For years, anywhere Jon’s work premiered in the world, Al would be there to tell the assembled casts about his son Jonathan. Rest in peace, Al. Thank you for your trust & friendship. Miss you already.” Nanette Larson, wife...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Betty White gives her secret for living to 100

Betty White will turn 100 on Jan. 17, and she's feeling pretty good about it. The "Golden Girls" star told People one of her secrets to aging gracefully has been maintaining her sense of optimism. Another, she joked, is keeping a special sort of diet: "I try to avoid anything...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Max Julien, Blaxploitation Icon and Star of ‘The Mack,’ Dies at 88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Walker (@mofoman68) Released...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Ask the Builder: Lifting a house to rebuild a foundation

Recently, my daughter purchased an old camp summer house on a lake. The house is about 80 years old and was built on crude cinder blocks that just rested on stony soil. Frost heave over the years has caused the doors and windows to not fit well. Otherwise, the house, built using old-growth timber, is in remarkable shape.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy