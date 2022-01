Maybe DeMar DeRozan's two days of heroics got a lost among the bowl games and ball drops, but his accomplishment deserves a closer look. According to basketball-reference.com, DeRozan is the first player in NBA history to hit game-winning shots at the buzzer on consecutive days. DeRozan's were both 3-pointers, on the road, with the Bulls trailing at the time. They weren't low-pressure, tie-game, go-to-overtime-if-you-miss type of shots.

