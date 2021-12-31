ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Live updates: South Korea extends social distancing rules

By The Associated Press
Imperial Valley Press Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea —— South Korea says it’ll extend the toughest social distancing rules...

www.ivpressonline.com

beef2live.com

Top 20 Most Produced Foods In North Korea

Rice was the most produced food commodity in North Korea in 2019 followed by corn and fresh vegetables. North Korea produced more than 2.8 million metric tons of rice in 2019. North Korea produced more than 1 million metric tons of 4 different food commodities in 2019. North Korea, officially...
ECONOMY
The Independent

South Korean defects to North in rare move

An individual from South Korea crossed the heavily armed border to the North in a rare defection, according to the country’s military.Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that an individual whose nationality has not been identified crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) from Gangwon Province in South Korea around 10:40 p.m. on New Year’s Day, reported NK News.The MDL bisects the 4-km-wide demilitarised zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas.The border is one of the most guarded in the world. It is surrounded by electric and barbed wire fencing, armed guards patrol and surveillance cameras are in constant use....
MILITARY
Albany Herald

South Korea 'effectively' agrees on draft with US to end Korean War

South Korea has "effectively" agreed with the United States on a draft declaring the end of the Korean War, according to South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, as reported by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday. Speaking at a news conference, Chung said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken...
WORLD
AFP

Unidentified person enters North Korea from South in rare border breach: Seoul

An unidentified person entered North Korea from the South on New Year's Day, the military in Seoul said Sunday, a rare breach of the heavily fortified border between the neighbours. Years of repression and poverty in North Korea have led more than 30,000 people to flee to the South in the decades since the Korean War, but crossings in the other direction are extremely rare. The person was detected by surveillance equipment in the Demilitarised Zone -- which divides the Korean peninsula -- at 9:20 pm local time on Saturday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday. It sparked a search operation by the military, but to no avail.
POLITICS
KTVZ

South Korea pardons disgraced former President Park Geun-hye

The South Korean government has pardoned former President Park Geun-hye, who was serving 22 years in prison for corruption, the country’s Justice Ministry said on Friday. Park Kyung-mi, a spokesperson for the Blue House — South Korea’s presidential office — said President Moon Jae-in considered former President Park’s worsening health condition when deciding to grant a special pardon.
POLITICS
Health
Public Health
Times Daily

Live updates: S Korea has new daily high for COVID-19 deaths

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has set a new record for daily COVID-19 deaths as it struggles to resolve a shortage of hospital beds amid weeks of surging cases. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cntraveler.com

South Korea

A Korean saying goes: “There's so much food that the legs of the table will collapse.” With the pileup of dishes before me at Dokcheon Sikdang, a restaurant full of large fish tanks and unfussy, cozy private rooms in the southwestern Korean port city of Mokpo, I started to worry that this might actually come true. A type of seaweed called tot, which looked like a hairy spider, had a surprisingly subtle taste. A raw, long-legged octopus dish melted velvet-smooth in my mouth. When I commented on how delicious it was, my dining companion, Byeong Ju Kim, former director of the regional tourism board of Jeollanam-do, remarked, “Yesterday, those fellows were in the mud.”
INDIA
Imperial Valley Press Online

Live updates: Chinese city records 175 local infections

BEIJING — The Chinese city of Xi’an recorded 175 local coronavirus infections on Monday, as it grapples with a coronavirus outbreak that has pushed China’s daily cases to record highs since early last year. The 175 infections reported in Xi’a, in the northwestern Shaanxi province, were up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Imperial Valley Press Online

Live updates: France demands masks for 11- to 6-year-olds

PARIS - French authorities announced Saturday that children six and older will have to wear masks in indoor places open to the public as new cases of the highly contagious omicron variant surge past 200.000 for the fourth consecutive day. By lowering the age of children obligated to wear masks...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Seoul: North Korea defector likely made rare border crossing

A person who crossed the border into North Korea on New Year’s Day was likely a defector who had slipped through the same heavily fortified frontier in the other direction to settle in South Korea in late 2020, South Korea’s military said Monday.South Korean surveillance equipment earlier detected an unidentified person entering North Korean territory across the eastern portion of the border on Saturday. The military said its security camera showed the person crawling over a barbed-wire fence established along the southern edge of the border. On Monday, the Defense Ministry said in a statement it suspects a North...
WORLD
CNBC

South Korea to extend curbs amid omicron surge, serious Covid-19 cases

South Korea said on Friday it will extend stricter social distancing rules for two weeks amid a persistent surge in serious coronavirus infections. The government reinstated the curbs on Dec. 18, six weeks after easing them under a "living with Covid-19" scheme. The record-breaking numbers of new infections and serious...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NME

‘Snowdrop’ can continue to be broadcasted, rules Korean court

A South Korean court has ruled in favour of TV network JTBC’s controversial K-drama series Snowdrop, giving it the green light to continue airing. According to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily, an injunction by civic group The Declaration Of Global Citizen In Korea, filed on December 22 against South Korean network JTBC to halt the broadcast Snowdrop, was dismissed by the Seoul Western District Court yesterday (December 29).
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

South Korea holds talks with China amid spat with Taiwan

SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Senior South Korean diplomats held talks with Chinese counterparts on Thursday after a diplomatic spat with Taiwan over Seoul's cancellation of an invitation to a senior Taipei official to take part in a business forum last week. Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and aides conducted...
POLITICS

