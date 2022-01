The Phase One Trade Deal between the U.S. and China comes to an end in early 2022. Veronica Nigh, senior economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation, says this year’s numbers are better that what the U.S. Ag industry saw during the same time period in 2020. Noting that so far, between January and November of this year, the U.S. has exported $30 billion to China, a 33% year-over year increase. Nigh said she’s not sure the faster buying pace will get China to its purchasing commitments for this year.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO