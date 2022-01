The Buccaneers need to learn when to move on. Justin Watson has been a hard worker for the Buccaneers during his time in Tampa, but his performances just haven’t cut it. It’s never easy to talk about moving on from players, especially those that are just returning from injuries. Still, the Bucs need to realize that they are wasting time and a roster space right now on a player that can’t contribute at the proper level.

