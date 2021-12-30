Brady Hunter commits to Merrimack for 2023

Before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, interim head coach Mike Yeo stressed the importance of the Flyers embracing a “shot-first mentality,” urging the team to take the option to shoot in an effort to increase chances of scoring. Fortunately for Yeo, the Flyers took...
Minot, ND – The Minotauros are proud to announce that forward Braydon Beahm has committed to play NCAA DI hockey for Clarkson University. The youngest player on the Minotauros roster becomes the 74th NCAA DI commit in the history of the program and the first to commit to Clarkson.
The former starting Cowboy lineman has found a new home.
Hunter Anthony’s 2022 is off to a wild start. Actually, the final four weeks of last year were intense, too. Anthony, a veteran college offensive lineman, helped Oklahoma State win the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday and verbally pledged to Nebraska as a transfer on Sunday. 'I'm going to push...
DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
Heading into the new year, the Chicago Blackhawks have a bit of a losing streak going on. With the Blackhawks having an off day on Monday, they will prepare for their games versus Colorado, Arizona, and Vegas this week. To discuss the losing streak and the struggles the Blackhawks have had are Joe Brand and […]
Mohegan — Natisha Hiedeman, a reserve point guard the last three seasons, has signed a qualifying contract offer to remain with the Connecticut Sun, head coach and general manager Curt Miller announced on Monday. Per team policy, no details were released. "We are excited about the re-signing of Natisha...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Senior forward Justin Jallen pushed his point streak to six games with a power play goal in the second period, but the Merrimack Warriors (7-9-1, 3-7-0 HEA) took a 7-1 win over the Brown Bears (3-11-0, 3-6-0 ECAC) Sunday afternoon at Meehan Auditorium. "We have to...
Five years ago, the North Hills boys basketball team reached the WPIAL semifinals, losing to eventual Class 6A champion Pine-Richland. The Indians finished 19-7. Since then, the Indians have fallen on hard times, missing the playoffs each year except for the open tournament last year. Since 2017-2018, North Hills has gone a combined 22-56.
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch and his staff aren’t done raiding Southern California for the 2022 roster. On Monday, Arizona landed a commitment from former USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols. Echols is a redshirt senior with one year of remaining eligibility. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Los Angeles native appeared in 11...
