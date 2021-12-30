ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Brady Hunter commits to Merrimack for 2023

By Mike McMahon
themackreport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Merrimack men’s hockey team has received a commitment from 2002-born...

www.themackreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail Smoke Eaters#Bchl
inquirer.com

Kings crush the Flyers, 6-3, ending their seven-game point streak

Before Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, interim head coach Mike Yeo stressed the importance of the Flyers embracing a “shot-first mentality,” urging the team to take the option to shoot in an effort to increase chances of scoring. Fortunately for Yeo, the Flyers took...
NHL
minotauroshockey.com

Beahm Commits

Minot, ND – The Minotauros are proud to announce that forward Braydon Beahm has committed to play NCAA DI hockey for Clarkson University. The youngest player on the Minotauros roster becomes the 74th NCAA DI commit in the history of the program and the first to commit to Clarkson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Transfer Hunter Anthony Commits to Nebraska

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/osu-transfer-hunter-anthony-commits-to-nebraska/. The former starting Cowboy lineman has found a new home. He find a new home like rite after he was in the portal. He just stayed to play in the bowl. He did play. jro January 2, 2022, 5:53pm #3. This is the type of stuff...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
KREX

O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
The Day

Sun re-sign reserve point guard Natisha Hiedeman

Mohegan — Natisha Hiedeman, a reserve point guard the last three seasons, has signed a qualifying contract offer to remain with the Connecticut Sun, head coach and general manager Curt Miller announced on Monday. Per team policy, no details were released. "We are excited about the re-signing of Natisha...
NBA
brownbears.com

Men's Hockey Drops Non-Conference Contest to Merrimack Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Senior forward Justin Jallen pushed his point streak to six games with a power play goal in the second period, but the Merrimack Warriors (7-9-1, 3-7-0 HEA) took a 7-1 win over the Brown Bears (3-11-0, 3-6-0 ECAC) Sunday afternoon at Meehan Auditorium. "We have to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN Boys Basketball Team of the Week for Jan. 3, 2022

Five years ago, the North Hills boys basketball team reached the WPIAL semifinals, losing to eventual Class 6A champion Pine-Richland. The Indians finished 19-7. Since then, the Indians have fallen on hard times, missing the playoffs each year except for the open tournament last year. Since 2017-2018, North Hills has gone a combined 22-56.
NORTH HILLS, PA
azdesertswarm.com

Former USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols commits to Arizona

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch and his staff aren’t done raiding Southern California for the 2022 roster. On Monday, Arizona landed a commitment from former USC outside linebacker Hunter Echols. Echols is a redshirt senior with one year of remaining eligibility. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Los Angeles native appeared in 11...

Comments / 0

Community Policy